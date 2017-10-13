Why cars keep hitting a brick wall on North Tarrant Parkway in Keller

Three times in less than 10 months, cars have spun out of control and crashed through the same stretch of brick wall along North Tarrant Parkway just west of Lakeview Drive.
In each case, the pavement was wet. The most recent incident, around 9 a.m. Sept. 29, sent a young woman driving a 2010 Hyundai Elantra to the hospital in an ambulance.
Maureen Patrick and her husband, Marcus Jones, have lived in the Lakeview Drive house next to the brick wall for 11 years. They’ve had to call contractors, get quotes and deal with the hassles of filing insurance claims against the drivers five times in those 11 years. Another two accidents in that spot caused minor damage to a tree and shrubs but didn’t knock down the wall.
Two other crashes just west of their yard damaged the utility pole and a neighbor’s section of fence and knocked out power to Lakeview Drive and a few adjacent blocks.
“We’ve started to worry about our safety every time it rains,” Patrick said. “What if a semi-truck loses control in that spot?”
Alonzo Linan, public works director for the city of Keller, said that the brick wall on the north side of North Tarrant Parkway from just west of Lakeview Drive to Highland Lakes Drive has been damaged 12 times in seven years.
Why is this stretch of road so dangerous? Several factors play a role: traffic speeds of 40 miles an hour or faster, a slight downhill slant, a curve in the road, the tilt of the lanes toward the outside curb, and the condition of the pavement.
“While it’s a traffic concern, in the end it’s a physics problem,” Linan said. “The speed, the curve, a hump in the roadway and a slant at a bad angle, all that comes together at the wrong time.”
After a crash in April, city workers installed a sign to warn drivers of the curve and intersection and to advise a speed of 35 miles per hour.
Linan said officials tried to get a contractor to come out and carve some grooves into the road surface for several blocks west from Highland Oaks to give vehicles more traction, but the project was too small to garner any interest.
The temporary solution following the Sept. 29 crash was to set up orange and white barriers to mark the curve and add an extra layer of protection.
The long-term answer would be to rebuild the roadway to improve the surface and eliminate the wrong-way tilt, Linan said.
Councilman Ed Speakmon, who lives nearby, said he would make sure the City Council discusses fixing the dangerous stretch of road soon.
Said Linan: “We need to get with the City Council and have a more in-depth discussion about money and what it will take to get it fixed. It’s less to do with time and more to do with dollars because it’s not in the current budget.”
Depending on the scope of work, the repairs could range from a few hundred thousand dollars for spot improvements around the curve to $2 million or more if the whole stretch is rebuilt, Linan said.
For any significant improvements, the city also would have to get approval and coordination from the North Texas Council of Governments because of the high usage of the road at almost 20,000 vehicles a day.
Patrick is frustrated that not much has been done to date. She’s been communicating with the city after each accident since 2013.
“If they don’t fix it, I think it’s just a matter of time before someone gets killed,” she said.
