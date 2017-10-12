Job hunting? Check out this city’s starting salary for police officers

More Videos

Watch video of a Texas man accused of exposing himself to a girl getting arrested 1:55

Watch video of a Texas man accused of exposing himself to a girl getting arrested

Pause
By popular demand, more high schools are adding coffee bars 1:23

By popular demand, more high schools are adding coffee bars

RAW: Richland receiver or Birdville defender. Who gets the jump ball? 0:16

RAW: Richland receiver or Birdville defender. Who gets the jump ball?

Motel owner dismisses complaint of bed bugs 1:50

Motel owner dismisses complaint of bed bugs

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys 0:46

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys

Knights Inn health inspection of six motel rooms discovers rampant disrepair 2:20

Knights Inn health inspection of six motel rooms discovers rampant disrepair

Knights Inn resident: 'This is not a safe place' 1:30

Knights Inn resident: 'This is not a safe place'

From the scene of Ezekiel Elliott's hearing in New Orleans 0:57

From the scene of Ezekiel Elliott's hearing in New Orleans

Listen to Orlando Scandrick and David Irving discuss their meeting with Jerry Jones 2:25

Listen to Orlando Scandrick and David Irving discuss their meeting with Jerry Jones

Ryan Adams does not like flash photography and has no problem telling everyone in Irving 1:51

Ryan Adams does not like flash photography and has no problem telling everyone in Irving

  • Police officers in Hurst get a starting salary of over $69,000 and the city takes pride in paying officers so they don’t go elsewhere.

    According to 2016 Census data, Hurst’s population is 39,160, well below its larger neighbors of Fort Worth, Arlington and North Richland Hills, the three largest Tarrant County cities.

According to 2016 Census data, Hurst’s population is 39,160, well below its larger neighbors of Fort Worth, Arlington and North Richland Hills, the three largest Tarrant County cities. Mark Hoffer mhoffer@star-telegram.com
According to 2016 Census data, Hurst’s population is 39,160, well below its larger neighbors of Fort Worth, Arlington and North Richland Hills, the three largest Tarrant County cities. Mark Hoffer mhoffer@star-telegram.com

Northeast Tarrant

Job hunting? Check out this city’s starting salary for police officers

By Elizabeth Campbell

liz@star-telegram.com

October 12, 2017 5:08 PM

HURST

When Jacob Grady graduated from TCU and began looking for a job as a police officer, one city stood out.

Grady, 27, had served as a Marine and used the GI Bill to attend TCU, where he majored in political science and minored in history and criminal justice.

He had been contacted by several cities about employment, but with a starting salary of $69,410, Hurst was the clear choice.

“My wife is very practical. We were looking at the pay and benefits in our area,and you can’t really beat Hurst,” Grady said. “Benefits are good in a lot of departments, but the police department has a good relationship with officers, and the city has a good relationship with the department.”

Hurst’s starting salary for police officers is the highest among Tarrant County’s 10 largest cities, and some aren’t even close.

Fort Worth starts officers at $54,312.

Hurst’s neighbor, Bedford, is at $50,397.

In Dallas the starting pay is $49,207, or $52,807 with a 4-year college degree.

“We are looking for people with the right attitude, intelligence and common sense to do the job,” Hurst assistant police Chief Steve Niekamp said. “If they have those qualities, we can train them to do the rest.”

Neikamp said Hurst currently has four recruits at the Tarrant County College Police Academy. He said there are no job openings.

“Cities with lower salaries, you will have to deal with higher turnover,” Niekamp said.

Hurst had four murders from 2012 through 2016 and saw a drop in aggravated assaults (172 to 39), burglaries (266 to 156) and other crimes, according to the FBI’s Uniform Crime Report.

The last time an there was an officer involved shooting came in October 2015.

‘Hats off to Hurst’

The city sits in the center of Northeast Tarrant County and is split by the Texas 121/183, also known as the North Tarrant Express. The city is easily accessible and retail, anchored by North East Mall and other popular shopping spots, is a big money maker.

Hurst has 39,160 residents, 85 percent of which are white. The city’s police force has 75 officers, including 65 men and 10 women. Of those 65 are white, six are Hispanic, one is African American and one is Asian.

Officers who hire on with Hurst have to complete a probationary period of 12 to 18 months. The salary then jumps from $69,410 to $76,003 and officers also get cost-of-living increases.

As they move through the ranks, the salaries also increase: a corporal makes $81,265; sergeant $92,414 and lieutenant $109,761.

Arlington police officers
Arlington police officers, this is the 2016 class of officers being welcomed to the force, start out at $59,264.
Paul Moseley pmoseley@star-telegram.com

J.P. Mason, president of the Arlington Police Officers Association said all Arlington employees are in the second year of a 3-year program to boost their salaries five percent above the market rate. Employees are seeing a 4.6 percent pay hike for the 2017-2018 fiscal year and will also have a 4.6 percent increase in the 2018-2019 fiscal year.

“Hats off to Hurst for what they get; we are always fighting for higher salaries,” Mason said.

Mason said that when looking at salaries, it’s important to look at the total package including pensions.

Arlington does not have problems with its pension plan, unlike Dallas and Fort Worth, Mason said.

‘Grow your own’

In Euless, which has the second highest starting salary in Tarrant County at $61,795, police Chief Mike Brown instills the philosophy of “grow your own.”

“Years ago, there was a conscious decision from the city council and management to make sure we didn’t just become a training ground,” Brown said. “We want someone to be here 20 to 30 years. Bring them in and pay them well, treat them well so that they will stay. Retention is even more important to us than recruitment.”

As much as Hurst touts its salaries, officers say there’s much more in play.

Hurst police center
Besides paying well, Hust police officers work in the Hurst Justice Center, which opened in 2015.
Star-Telegram archives

Lt. Mark Schwobel, who oversees Hurst’s police officer recruiting, said the city has been on the high end of salaries since the 1970s.

When looking at a career it’s important to look beyond the salary at other factors such as benefits including health insurance and retirement, he said.

But, he said, “the most important thing we have in Hurst is the culture,” Schwobel said. “It’s not just the police department culture but the culture in the city that keeps people from going somewhere else.”

Sgt. Thomas Tompkins has been with the Hurst Police Department for 15 years, and he came from Dallas for the higher pay. But it’s the high morale and camaraderie that makes him want to come to work every day.

Elizabeth Campbell: 817-390-7696, @fwstliz

Starting police salaries

Starting salaries for officers in the 10 largest Tarrant County cities:

Hurst: $69,410; population 39,160

Euless: $61,795; population 54,769

Mansfield: $60,000; population 65,631

Arlington: $59,264; population 392,772

Haltom City: $57,238; population 44,361

North Richland Hills: $56,309; population 69,798 people

Keller: $55,910; population 46,646

Fort Worth: $54,312; population 854,113

Grapevine: $51,280; population 51,971

Bedford: $50,397; population 49,528

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Watch video of a Texas man accused of exposing himself to a girl getting arrested 1:55

Watch video of a Texas man accused of exposing himself to a girl getting arrested

Pause
By popular demand, more high schools are adding coffee bars 1:23

By popular demand, more high schools are adding coffee bars

RAW: Richland receiver or Birdville defender. Who gets the jump ball? 0:16

RAW: Richland receiver or Birdville defender. Who gets the jump ball?

Motel owner dismisses complaint of bed bugs 1:50

Motel owner dismisses complaint of bed bugs

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys 0:46

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys

Knights Inn health inspection of six motel rooms discovers rampant disrepair 2:20

Knights Inn health inspection of six motel rooms discovers rampant disrepair

Knights Inn resident: 'This is not a safe place' 1:30

Knights Inn resident: 'This is not a safe place'

From the scene of Ezekiel Elliott's hearing in New Orleans 0:57

From the scene of Ezekiel Elliott's hearing in New Orleans

Listen to Orlando Scandrick and David Irving discuss their meeting with Jerry Jones 2:25

Listen to Orlando Scandrick and David Irving discuss their meeting with Jerry Jones

Ryan Adams does not like flash photography and has no problem telling everyone in Irving 1:51

Ryan Adams does not like flash photography and has no problem telling everyone in Irving

  • Man's body recovered at Grapevine Lake

    Authorities recovered the body of a 70-year-old man in Grapevine Lake late Tuesday. Lester Noble of Grapevine apparently fell from a boat shortly after 8:30 p.m. and did not resurface, authorities said.

Man's body recovered at Grapevine Lake

View More Video