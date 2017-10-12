Wes Watters
Wes Watters Photo courtesy of Courtesy of GCISD

Northeast Tarrant

What’s happening: Award, trees and Crud Day

By Sandra J. Engelland

sengelland@kellercitizen.com

October 12, 2017 01:34 PM

Colleyville educator is recipient of humanities award

Among one of 13 winners of the 2017 Outstanding Teaching of the Humanities Award is Colleyville Heritage teacher Wes Watters.

The annual statewide award is given by Humanities Texas “to encourage excellence in teaching and recognize Texas classroom teachers who have made exemplary contributions in teaching, curriculum development and extracurricular programming,” according to a press release.

Watters teaches A.P. U.S. Government and macroeconomics, has been a teacher for 28 years has a PhD in American history. He also serves as an adjunct professor of history at Texas Christian University.

As a winner of this award, Watters receives a $5,000 cash prize and his school receives $500 to buy instructional materials.

Humanities Texas received almost 700 nominations for the 2017 awards.

Share a tree program in Grapevine

Grapevine and Grapevine homeowners will join together for the annual Tree Sharing Kick Off program from 9-1 a.m. Oct. 14 at the Botanical Gardens at Heritage Park. The program has both parties share the cost 50/50 of planting up to two trees in athe homeowners yard.

The city promotes growing trees for economical, health and ecological benefits. Trees on a property can help ease heating and cooling costs, control pollution, buffer noise in addition to increasing property values and privacy.

Trees will be sold Monday through Friday at The Grapevine Municipal Service Center, 501 Shady Brook Dr. from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on a first come first served basis, until all trees are gone. For more information visit https://gograpevine.com/event/tree-sharing-kick-off-2017/

Euless plans Crud Day Oct. 14

Residents can safely dispose of hazardous waste from their homes such as chemicals, paint and oil from 9-11 a.m. Oct. 14 at the Euless Municipal Complex, 201 N. Ector Dr. Small electrical appliances such as radios, VCR, computers, hairdryers and clocks will also be accepted for recycling. Visit www.eulesstx.gov/hazmat or call 817-685-1400 for a complete list of household chemical and electronic waste that will be accepted.

Alice Murray contributed to this report

