Man accused of exposing himself to girl in Grapevine jailed on $100,000 bond

A 38-year-old man remains jailed with bonds totaling $100,000 in Dallas County after he was accused of exposing himself to a 9-year-old girl in Grapevine earlier this month.

A previously registered sex offender, Kenneth Dewayne Roblez appeared in court Monday in Dallas County before Criminal Magistrate Judge Johnathan Vickery for a bond hearing. He faces failing to register as a sex offender and parole violation charges in Dallas County. The Irving Police Department arrested Roblez on Oct. 7 on an outstanding warrant from Grapevine is for disorderly conduct and language that stemmed from two separate incidents.

The first took place at about 1:15 p.m. Oct. 1 when a man approached a 9-year-old girl at the Target at 1101 Ira E. Woods Ave., making lewd comments about assaulting her. The same man also made suggestive remarks to the mother of an 11-year-old girl in the store. Police released surveillance video footage of the suspect, whom they later identified as Roblez.

The second incident was 3 p.m. on Oct. 3. A 9-year-old girl told police she was walking on Laguna Vista Way, several blocks from Dove Elementary School in Grapevine, talking to her mother on her cellphone. She said a man drove up in a dark gray or silver sedan and exposed himself to her.

On Oct 7., Irving police officers were able to identify Roblez from a Grapevine police bulletin when he was spotted in a dark gray sedan.

In the 2:19 dashcam video of the traffic stop, Roblez drives into the parking lot of a strip mall and cuts across multiple empty parking spaces, dodging parked cars, trying to elude officers. After about 35 seconds of eluding one officer’s vehicle, he tries to exit the strip mall parking lot.

An undercover officer in an unmarked car pulls in front of Roblez’s vehicle tapping the front bumper before getting out and asking him to exit his vehicle.

Robelz complies with the officer’s commands and was taken into custody.