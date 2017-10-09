Haltom City police identified three of the five suspects accused in a Saturday night home invasion at the Spanish Square Apartments that ended in a gunbattle. The suspects are left to right, Donovan Alexander Mendez, 18; John Omar Bergoza, 21; and John Gandara, 17. The other two suspects are juvenile boys.
Haltom City police identified three of the five suspects accused in a Saturday night home invasion at the Spanish Square Apartments that ended in a gunbattle. The suspects are left to right, Donovan Alexander Mendez, 18; John Omar Bergoza, 21; and John Gandara, 17. The other two suspects are juvenile boys. Haltom City police Handout
Haltom City police identified three of the five suspects accused in a Saturday night home invasion at the Spanish Square Apartments that ended in a gunbattle. The suspects are left to right, Donovan Alexander Mendez, 18; John Omar Bergoza, 21; and John Gandara, 17. The other two suspects are juvenile boys. Haltom City police Handout

Northeast Tarrant

Armed, masked suspects accused in gunfight with resident in Haltom City home invasion

By Domingo Ramirez Jr.

ramirez@star-telegram.com

October 09, 2017 8:19 PM

HALTOM CITY

Police on Monday identified three of the five armed and masked suspects accused of breaking into an apartment over the weekend in a home invasion that ended in a gunbattle.

Three of the suspects and one resident were wounded Saturday night in the shooting at the Spanish Square Apartments. At least two residents were in the apartment at the time.

The suspect police identified are John Omar Bergoza, 21; Donovan Alexander Mendez, 18; and John Gandara, 17.

The suspects included two juvenile boys, ages 15 and 16, whose names were not released.

Gandara, Mendez, and a juvenile suspect were shot, police said. They were listed in stable condition Monday, police said.

A resident was also wounded; his injuries were not life-threatening, police said.

Detective Matt Spillane said Monday in a news release that a motive for the crime has not been established and that “the relationship, if any, between the suspects and the victims is still being explored.”

The five suspects broke into an apartment in the 2000 block of Dayton Street shortly after 7:30 p.m. and exchanged gunfire with at least one resident, police said.

Spillane said in an telephone interview with the Star-Telegram that officers heard gunfire when they arrived and that they staged at the only entrance/exit to the parking lot.

He said the gunfire continued in the parking lot, where some suspects tried to leave in vehicles but were stopped and arrested. Other suspects were in custody after a brief foot pursuit.

The juveniles face delinquent conduct charges of aggravated assault, engaging in organized criminal activity and burglary of a habitation with intent to commit another felony.

Gandara, Mendez and Bergoza face charges of burglary, engaging in organized criminal activity and aggravated assault, police said.

If convicted, Mendez, Bergoza and Gandara face up to 99 years on each felony charge.

More Videos

Arlington police need help identifying this man accused of using stolen credit cards 0:42

Arlington police need help identifying this man accused of using stolen credit cards

Pause
Arlington and Grand Prairie police need help identifying two purse snatchers 0:20

Arlington and Grand Prairie police need help identifying two purse snatchers

Nobel Prize for work on circadian rhythm: Here's why 1:36

Nobel Prize for work on circadian rhythm: Here's why

Men rob couple, threaten to kill 3-year-old during a home invasion in Fort Worth 2:30

Men rob couple, threaten to kill 3-year-old during a home invasion in Fort Worth

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys 0:46

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys

Forget the BBQ, these tailgating Cowboys fans cooked up a Mexican cuisine on a massive grill 1:30

Forget the BBQ, these tailgating Cowboys fans cooked up a Mexican cuisine on a massive grill

Watch legendary sportswriter Dan Jenkins explain why he still 'can't wait to go to work' 1:55

Watch legendary sportswriter Dan Jenkins explain why he still "can't wait to go to work"

It's not just Jerry Jones - watch the Dolphins discuss their new national anthem rule 1:14

It's not just Jerry Jones - watch the Dolphins discuss their new national anthem rule

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 4 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 4

Packers and Cowboys fans may hate each other during the game, but first they love to tailgate - together 2:08

Packers and Cowboys fans may hate each other during the game, but first they love to tailgate - together

  • Men rob couple, threaten to kill 3-year-old during a home invasion in Fort Worth

    Fort Worth police reported that two suspects invaded a home in the 4000 block of Grover Avenue around 3:30 a.m. Sunday, then held a family at gunpoint and demanded money.

Men rob couple, threaten to kill 3-year-old during a home invasion in Fort Worth

Fort Worth police reported that two suspects invaded a home in the 4000 block of Grover Avenue around 3:30 a.m. Sunday, then held a family at gunpoint and demanded money.

Prescotte Stokes III pstokes@star-telegram.com

This report contains material from the Star-Telegram archives.

Related stories from Star-Telegram

Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Man's body recovered at Grapevine Lake

View More Video