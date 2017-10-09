Roanoke adds Craft & Vine to its dining options

Just when you thought Roanoke already had a variety of dining choices, Craft & Vine Taproom and Eatery has come to town with a "farm to table" concept and 72 beer and wine taps.
Craft & Vine, 310 Oak St., recently opened in Roanoke and brings a new dimension to the city’s Unique Dining Captial of Texas reputation.
Charcuterie boards that are paired with breads, crackers and sauces, in addition to a variety of "small plates" for patrons to share are unique to the new eatery.
The wine and beer bar and gastropub has an interactive tap wall with 72 taps. The tap room is on the third floor and overlooks historic downtown Roanoke.
"We are excited to welcome Craft & Vine to the Unique Dining Capital of Texas, Roanoke," Scooter Gierish, Roanoke mayor, said.
Roanoke attracted the business because of its prime position in a fast-growing area, said Tim Nystrom, CEO of the restaurant’s parent company Newstream Commercial.
“As developers, we try to follow emerging markets, and the growth going up 377 and I-35 is just phenomenal,” Nystrom said. “Roanoke’s going to be the center of the Metroplex in ten years.”
Restaurant hours are from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday, and 11 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday. For more information, go to craftandvine.restaurant.
Sandra J. Engelland: 817-390-7323, @SandraEngelland
Comments