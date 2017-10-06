More Videos

Northeast Tarrant

Man accused of exposing himself to Grapevine girl is arrested

By Ryan Osborne

rosborne@star-telegram.com

October 06, 2017 3:25 PM

GRAPEVINE

A registered sex offender accused of exposing himself to a 9-year-old girl in Grapevine and making lewd comments to another girl at a Target store has been arrested, police said Friday.

Kenneth Dewayne Roblez, 38, of Dallas, was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant in Irving in the 3500 block of North Belt Line Road, according to a Grapevine police news release.

Roblez is a suspect in an incident that occurred shortly after 3 p.m. Tuesday with a 9-year-old student at Dove Elementary School, police have said.

The girl told police she was walking on Laguna Vista Way several blocks from the school and talking to her mother on her cellphone when a man drove up in a dark gray or silver sedan and exposed himself to her, the release said.

She described the man as heavyset and 30 to 40 years old with dark hair, the release said. The man was wearing a short-sleeved shirt and tan shorts. The child ran away and made it home safely, the release said.

About 1:15 p.m. Sunday a man approached another 9-year-old girl at the Target on 1101 Ira E. Woods Ave., and made lewd comments about assaulting her, the release said. The man then made suggestive remarks to the mother of an 11-year-old girl, according to the release.

The man left the store before security was alerted, but surveillance video was captured. That suspect was described as about 40 years old, with dark brown or black hair and driving a dark gray or gold car, the release said.

Tips from the public helped identify Roblez as the suspect, and several unrelated parties identified him as the man seen on Target surveillance video.

Officers are working with other law enforcement agencies and believe Roblez may also be linked to similar incidents in Plano, the release said.

This report contains information from the Star-Telegram archives

Ryan Osborne: 817-390-7684, @RyanOsborneFWST

