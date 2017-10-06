A 25-year-old man was found dead in Grapevine Lake near Katie’s Woods park this week.
Northeast Tarrant

Body found in Grapevine Lake identified

By Ryan Osborne

rosborne@star-telegram.com

October 06, 2017 3:01 PM

GRAPEVINE

A man who drowned in Grapevine Lake this week has been identified as Siddhesh Samant, 25, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office.

Samant’s death was ruled an accident. Firefighters recovered his body Wednesday evening.

A witness who was on the shoreline near the Katie’s Woods boat ramp reported seeing Samant’s body about 5:15 p.m., Grapevine fire Chief Darrell Brown said.

Fire Department dive crews responded to the call and found the body about 50 yards offshore.

More details about his death have not been released.

Ryan Osborne: 817-390-7684, @RyanOsborneFWST

