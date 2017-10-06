The Fiesta Mart on Harwood Road in Bedford went out of business in July.
Northeast Tarrant

What’s next after Fiesta Mart closed? Another grocery store?

By Elizabeth Campbell

October 06, 2017 7:39 AM

BEDFORD

Three months after Fiesta Mart closed in a popular location on Harwood Road, Bedford officials are actively working with the property owner to find another tenant.

The Hispanic-themed grocer opened in January at the Harwood Hills Village shopping center at 3300 Harwood Road, in space formerly occupied by Tom Thumb and Sun Fresh supermarkets. It was one of five new or remodeled locations Fiesta Marts announced last fall for North Texas, featuring updated signage, expanded taquerias, a bigger selection of produce and more employees.

But by July, the Bedford store was holding a closeout sale and shut down.

IMG_0887
The Fiesta Mart on Harwood Road in Bedford held a closeout sale in July.
Steve Kaskovich Star-Telegram

Bill Syblon, Bedford’s development director said the property is now the city’s largest vacant retail space.

“We are doing what we can from the city’s side to help them out,” he said, referring to the property owner, Richardson-based Equine and Associates.

Fiesta Mart officials didn’t give specific reasons why the store in Bedford closed, but in an email statement said, “Part of Fiesta’s long-term growth strategy for our brand includes closing non-strategic stores. The Bedford store closed in July. Fiesta is committed to strengthening our offering and service in the DFW area and will announce exciting news in the near future.”

Harwood Hills Village also is home to Bikers Bay, Rent-A-Center, Results Fitness, Sport Clips, Texas Guitar Ranch, Goodyear, McDonald’s and KFC.

“It’s always surprising when you see such a short-lived operation,” Syblon said. “I’ve always heard good things about Fiesta Mart.”

This report contains information from Star-Telegram archives.

Elizabeth Campbell: 817-390-7696

