Suspect who made sexually explicit comments to Grapevine children identified by police

More Videos

Grapevine PD releases new parking lot video to help ID Target man accused of lewd comments 2:13

Grapevine PD releases new parking lot video to help ID Target man accused of lewd comments

Pause
Arlington police need help identifying this man accused of using stolen credit cards 0:42

Arlington police need help identifying this man accused of using stolen credit cards

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 27 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 27

Nobel Prize for work on circadian rhythm: Here's why 1:36

Nobel Prize for work on circadian rhythm: Here's why

Can DFW land Amazon? 1:38

Can DFW land Amazon?

Hyperloop One promises travel in a tube at jet speeds. So how do they do it? 1:26

Hyperloop One promises travel in a tube at jet speeds. So how do they do it?

New Dickies Arena takes shape at Will Rogers 1:14

New Dickies Arena takes shape at Will Rogers

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 4 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 4

Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees 0:37

Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees

Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 5 0:31

Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 5

  • Grapevine PD releases new parking lot video to help ID Target man accused of lewd comments

    The Grapevine Police Department looks to the public to help identify a man accused of making lewd comments to a young girl and her mother in a Target. Along with previously released surveillance video from inside the store, the department now provides the public with footage of the parking lot, including the man's car.

The Grapevine Police Department looks to the public to help identify a man accused of making lewd comments to a young girl and her mother in a Target. Along with previously released surveillance video from inside the store, the department now provides the public with footage of the parking lot, including the man's car. Grapevine Police Department
The Grapevine Police Department looks to the public to help identify a man accused of making lewd comments to a young girl and her mother in a Target. Along with previously released surveillance video from inside the store, the department now provides the public with footage of the parking lot, including the man's car. Grapevine Police Department

Northeast Tarrant

Suspect who made sexually explicit comments to Grapevine children identified by police

By Mitch Mitchell

mitchmitchell@star-telegram.com

October 05, 2017 5:41 PM

GRAPEVINE

Police have identified a registered sex offender as the man who made lewd comments to children inside a Target store, and are asking the public to help locate him.

Investigators are looking for Kenneth Dewayne Roblez, 38, of Dallas. Roblez is wanted for a parole violation warrant, according to a news release from the Grapevine Police Department.

Tips from the public helped identify Roblez as the suspect, and several unrelated parties identified him as the man seen on Target surveillance video.

Officers are working with other law enforcement agencies and believe Roblez may also be linked to similar incidents in Plano, the release said.

Roblez’s whereabouts are unknown, and investigators are asking people to help find him. Police said they believe he is a threat to public safety and ask anyone who sees him to call 911 immediately.

Roblez is a suspect in an incident that occurred shortly after 3 p.m. Tuesday with a 9-year-old student at Dove Elementary School, according to a Grapevine Police Department news release.

The girl told police she was walking on Laguna Vista Way a couple of blocks from the school and talking to her mother on her cellphone when a man drove up in a dark gray or silver sedan and exposed himself to her, the release said.

She described the man as heavyset and 30 to 40 years old with dark hair, the release said. The man was wearing a short-sleeved shirt and tan shorts. The child ran away and made it home safely, the release said.

About 1:15 p.m. Sunday a man approached another 9-year-old girl at the Target on 1101 Ira E. Woods Ave., and made lewd comments about assaulting her, the release said. The man then made suggestive remarks to the mother of an 11-year-old girl, according to the release.

The man left the store before security was alerted, but surveillance video was captured. That suspect was described as about 40 years old, with dark brown or black hair and driving a dark gray or gold car, the release said.

More Videos

Grapevine PD releases new parking lot video to help ID Target man accused of lewd comments 2:13

Grapevine PD releases new parking lot video to help ID Target man accused of lewd comments

Pause
Arlington police need help identifying this man accused of using stolen credit cards 0:42

Arlington police need help identifying this man accused of using stolen credit cards

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 27 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 27

Nobel Prize for work on circadian rhythm: Here's why 1:36

Nobel Prize for work on circadian rhythm: Here's why

Can DFW land Amazon? 1:38

Can DFW land Amazon?

Hyperloop One promises travel in a tube at jet speeds. So how do they do it? 1:26

Hyperloop One promises travel in a tube at jet speeds. So how do they do it?

New Dickies Arena takes shape at Will Rogers 1:14

New Dickies Arena takes shape at Will Rogers

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 4 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 4

Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees 0:37

Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees

Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 5 0:31

Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 5

  • Police looking for man who approached girls in Target

    This surveillance video from a Target in Grapevine shows the man suspected of propositioning two young girls.

Police looking for man who approached girls in Target

This surveillance video from a Target in Grapevine shows the man suspected of propositioning two young girls.

Grapevine police Courtesy

Mitch Mitchell: 817-390-7752, @mitchmitchel3

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Man's body recovered at Grapevine Lake

View More Video