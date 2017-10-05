Suspect who made sexually explicit comments to Grapevine children identified by police

More Videos 2:13 Grapevine PD releases new parking lot video to help ID Target man accused of lewd comments Pause 0:42 Arlington police need help identifying this man accused of using stolen credit cards 0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 27 1:36 Nobel Prize for work on circadian rhythm: Here's why 1:38 Can DFW land Amazon? 1:26 Hyperloop One promises travel in a tube at jet speeds. So how do they do it? 1:14 New Dickies Arena takes shape at Will Rogers 0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 4 0:37 Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees 0:31 Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 5 Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Grapevine PD releases new parking lot video to help ID Target man accused of lewd comments The Grapevine Police Department looks to the public to help identify a man accused of making lewd comments to a young girl and her mother in a Target. Along with previously released surveillance video from inside the store, the department now provides the public with footage of the parking lot, including the man's car. The Grapevine Police Department looks to the public to help identify a man accused of making lewd comments to a young girl and her mother in a Target. Along with previously released surveillance video from inside the store, the department now provides the public with footage of the parking lot, including the man's car. Grapevine Police Department

