Keller’s building boom continues to land a variety of restaurants and shops

Natural Grocers is leading a new wave of development coming into Keller, with new restaurants and stores planning to open this fall and winter.
The 15,000-square-foot store is under construction at the northeast corner of Keller Parkway and Keller-Smithfield Road, and is expected to open this winter.
While it’s smaller than many of its competitors in the area, the health-conscious store sells only organic produce and has a dietitian on staff. Colorado-based Natural Grocers has seven locations in North Texas.
Four other new businesses have been announced for the Keller Marketplace just west of Pie Five in eastern part of the city. The strip center will have Firehouse Subs, CherryBerry, Verizon and PPG Paints. Two other spaces are still available for lease.
PPG Paints is a global paint and coating company that sells to both do-it-yourselfers and contractors.
"This store will offer in-store color consultations, and we offer advanced color selection tools like our new PPG Paints brand online room painter tool that allows DIYers to try out new paint colors on photos of rooms in their own home," PPG Director Ken Collins said.
Just east of Raising Cane’s, another strip center is under construction. There are three tenant spaces there but so far only AT&T has been confirmed. An Andy’s Frozen Custard also recently was approved west of Raising Cane’s.
A Braum’s Ice Cream & Dairy Store is planned on Keller Parkway just west of Country Brook Drive.
In September, Summer Moon Coffee announced it would take over the old Starbucks location in Keller Town Center. The Austin-based coffee shop, planned at 1004 Keller Parkway, will be the second North Texas location for the company.
The Angry Leprechaun restaurant is planned at 2041 Rufe Snow Drive and is scheduled to open in mid-October in an area that owner Patrick Frederick said needs a casual burgers, fries and wings place.
Frederick knows wings, having spent years owning a wing franchise in North Texas. But as corporate mandates took over the business, he sold the franchise and moved on.
The father of two wanted to do things his way so he came up with the Angry Leprechaun concept.
"There’s not really too many sit-down, group-oriented, relaxed restaurants in that area," he said.
Frederick envisions a family-friendly environment with a free unlimited arcade so children don’t constantly need quarters to play.
Old Town Keller improvements attract stores
The building boom also continues in Old Town Keller, where the city just finished $4.2 million in infrastructure improvements.
The City Council has set aside $150,000 to start creating the concept for Old Town East, which includes more public parking, street lighting, amenities, public art and landscaping. Keller will hire a consultant and seek public input over the next year for that project.
Kim Waczak made a name for herself selling custom jewelry in her Keller home. Her business, Nikko Blu Designs, sells jewelry to 125 retailers throughout the United States.
On Sept. 23, she opened her own 2,200-square-foot-store at 163 Main St.
"We outgrew the house and needed a workspace," Waczak said. "We might as well open a retail space as well. Since I love clothes and everything else, we decided to sell other items in the store as well as our jewelry."
Previously, the space was a wine bar and before that, an art gallery.
"It’s on Main Street and there’s 50,000 cars a day that pass by on 377," Waczak said. "I love Old Town Keller, I really loved the feel of the inside of the store. It’s all exposed brick because it’s an old space."
Just down the street from Nikko Blu Gallery & Boutique, longtime body shop owner James Mason has plans for a restaurant and retail center at the southeast corner of U.S. 377 and Vine Street.
The restaurant will be a local concept that could have a patio facing U.S. 377. He’s looking for boutique shops, hair salons and other businesses to fill out the other tenant spaces. It will be just north of Mason’s Paint & Body.
The new streets, pedestrian boulevard and artwork at Old Town Keller West already have sparked new economic development on that side, including the Station Patio Icehouse, a train-themed restaurant that originally was scheduled to open in late September.
Co-owner Rick Figueroa said the opening has been delayed until December.
