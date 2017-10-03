He robbed a Hurst phone store in an unforgettable outfit

If you see a man wearing a long, dark wig, a red skirt, a long-sleeved blouse and a huge sun hat, call Hurst police. He robbed a phone store.
Police say the man in women’s clothing stole about $11,000 worth of phones and a small amount of cash Monday morning from the AT&T Store at 1332 Precinct Line Road.
The holdup occurred shortly after 9 a.m. and the man was armed with a handgun.
No injuries were reported.
The man, who also wore sunglasses, walked into the store and pointed the handgun at an employee, then stole the phones and the cash.
He fled and jumped into a white Buick sedan parked in a nearby parking lot. He then drove away.
Police described the suspect as a white man with large build, possibly in his 30s or 40s.
Detectives on Tuesday were trying to obtain photographs from the store’s surveillance camera.
Anyone with information should call police at 817-788-7146.
Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr
