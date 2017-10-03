Grapevine police ask for help identifying man who propositioned two young girls

Police have asked for help identifying a man accused of walking up to two young girls in a store and suggesting he have sex with them.
Detectives have released a photograph of the man in hopes that someone will recognize him and call authorities. The photo was from a store surveillance camera.
The incident occurred just before 1:30 p.m. Sunday at Target, 1101 Ira E. Woods Ave.
One witness told police the man made a lewd comment to a 9-year-old girl about sexually assaulting her.
A few minutes later, the same man walked up to a woman and propositioned her 11-year-old daughter, police said.
The man left the store before security officers were alerted, but he was seen driving a gray or gold car.
Police described him as about 5 feet 6 inches tall, with dark brown or black hair and 40 years old. On Sunday, he was wearing a black shirt and pants and black shoes.
Anyone with information should call police at 817-410-8127.
Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr
Comments