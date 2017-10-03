Grapevine police want to find this man, believed to have propositioned two young girls Sunday in a Grapevine Target store.
Northeast Tarrant

Grapevine police ask for help identifying man who propositioned two young girls

By Domingo Ramirez Jr.

ramirez@star-telegram.com

October 03, 2017 8:48 AM

GRAPEVINE

Police have asked for help identifying a man accused of walking up to two young girls in a store and suggesting he have sex with them.

Detectives have released a photograph of the man in hopes that someone will recognize him and call authorities. The photo was from a store surveillance camera.

The incident occurred just before 1:30 p.m. Sunday at Target, 1101 Ira E. Woods Ave.

One witness told police the man made a lewd comment to a 9-year-old girl about sexually assaulting her.

A few minutes later, the same man walked up to a woman and propositioned her 11-year-old daughter, police said.

The man left the store before security officers were alerted, but he was seen driving a gray or gold car.

Police described him as about 5 feet 6 inches tall, with dark brown or black hair and 40 years old. On Sunday, he was wearing a black shirt and pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information should call police at 817-410-8127.

Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr

