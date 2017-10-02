More hotels for business travelers coming to Bedford

Business travelers looking to spend several days in Northeast Tarrant County will soon have more hotel choices.
Construction of a 70-room Staybridge Suites at the busy juncture of Texas 121 and Texas 183 should start early next year, said Rohit Dand, president of Cimarron Hospitality.
The Staybridge Suites “will be the first thing drivers see when they enter Bedford at Texas 121/183,” Dand said.
The property, at 2609 Airport Freeway on the north side of the highway, is owned by Bedford Park Place Meadows Investments LLC, part of Cimarron Hospitality, which held off on building until the North Tarrant Express highway expansion project was completed.
Dand, who grew up in Bedford, said the company wanted to build in the city because of the opportunities brought on by expansion south of Dallas/Fort Worth Airport.
“Bedford is a vibrant and growing city with the need for a new hotel, especially an extended-stay product,” Dand said in an email, “It has always been a vision of mine to develop a property in my hometown.”
Hotel guests will have free Wi-Fi, 24-hour transportation to Dallas/Fort Worth Airport, free breakfast and a manager’s reception, Dand said.
Earlier this summer, work began on another extended stay hotel, Home2 Suites, at 1916 Forest Ridge Drive, which is north of Airport Freeway and east of Forest Ridge Drive.
That project is the first in a 103-acre mixed-use development that includes a town square, retailers, town homes and restaurants near city hall. The 100-room, four-story hotel is touted as a high-end extended stay hotel and is a Hilton brand.
Bedford planning manager Emilio Sanchez said Home2 Suites should be completed in 2018.
Staybridge Suites is part of the IHG group, which includes Inter-Continental, Crown Plaza, Holiday Inn and Holiday Inn Express.
