Grapevine police find missing Fort Worth woman in Oklahoma

Police located a woman in Oklahoma who had been missing for more than two weeks.
The investigation into the location of Kerrie Anna Tirk, 60, was closed Wednesday, according to police.
Tirk was previously last seen visiting relatives on Wall Street in Grapevine on Sept. 10, police said. Tirk was traveling without a cellphone and no one could contact her, police said.
Grapevine police were able to confirm that Tirk was in the Oklahoma City area on Saturday and shared information about her with authorities there, police said.
