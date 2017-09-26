Kerrie Tirk, 60, does not have a cellphone and was last seen visiting relatives at a residence on Wall Street on Sept. 10, police said.
Kerrie Tirk, 60, does not have a cellphone and was last seen visiting relatives at a residence on Wall Street on Sept. 10, police said. Grapevine Police Department Handout

Northeast Tarrant

Police searching for Fort Worth woman last seen in Grapevine

By Mitch Mitchell

September 26, 2017

GRAPEVINE

Police and family members are searching for a woman who was last seen visiting family in Grapevine.

Kerrie Anna Tirk drives a 2017 black Hyundai Sante Fe SUV with Texas license plate number JBV3113, according to police. Tirk, 60, does not have a cellphone and was last seen visiting relatives at a residence on Wall Street on Sept. 10, police said.

Police have received information that Tirk left Grapevine and spent two days in Fort Worth and now may be in the Oklahoma City area, said Amanda McNew, Grapevine police spokeswoman.

Tirk is 5 feet, 6 inches and about 120 pounds, police said. She was last seen wearing a back-and-blue T-shirt, gray sweatpants and floral printed sneakers. She has brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone who has knowledge of Tirk’s location is asked to call police at 817-410-8127.

817-410-8127

