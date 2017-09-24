Woman checking on her disabled vehicle hit, killed by motorist on Texas 114

A Fort Worth woman who was out checking on her disabled car was killed Friday night when she was hit by a vehicle on Texas 114, Keller police said Sunday.
The victim has been identified as Heather Butler, 29, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s website. A ruling on her death is pending.
Butler was pronounced dead Friday night at the scene of the crash, the website states.
Keller police responded to the accident about 9 p.m. in the westbound lanes. Keller police investigated the accident because Westlake contracts Keller for police service.
Keller police reported the car was disabled in the left lane. Butler was standing near the driver’s door when a pickup drove up and attempted to get around her vehicle, police said. But the pickup hit the car, which then hit Butler, police said.
The driver of the pickup, who was not injured, stopped at the scene.
Hours later, as authorities were investigating the fatal accident, a suspected drunken driver collided with an unoccupied Keller patrol unit, destroying it, Keller police said.
No injuries were reported.
That driver was arrested and is accused of driving while intoxicated, Keller police said.
Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr
Comments