Texas kids, including Dacie, who has cerebral palsy, will have safer paths to school

More Videos 1:29 Ex-NFL player Darrien Gordon assaults man Pause 0:37 Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees 1:10 Big Tex on the job at the State Fair of Texas 0:41 Who earned game balls from the Cowboys-Broncos game? 1:10 North Side tries for perfect 3-0 start to the football season 0:55 Man rescued after Mexico City factory collapses in earthquake 0:47 Battle of the Burgers: 2017 0:29 Fumble! Linemen rarely get their hands on a football. This DE savors the moment 0:55 Candidate Beto O'Rourke talks about the F-35 in Fort Worth 1:49 TCU quarterback Kenny Hill defends Big 12 against 'soft' label Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

She has to navigate her wheelchair in traffic because there is no sidewalk to her school Dacie Householder uses her wheelchair to travel the short distance from her home to Harrison Lane Elementary school in Hurst, dodging traffic with her mother Pamela, because there are no sidewalks. Next month, thanks to a grant from TXDOT to promote school safety, new sidewalks will be going in. Dacie Householder uses her wheelchair to travel the short distance from her home to Harrison Lane Elementary school in Hurst, dodging traffic with her mother Pamela, because there are no sidewalks. Next month, thanks to a grant from TXDOT to promote school safety, new sidewalks will be going in. Joyce Marshall jlmarshall@star-telegram.com

Dacie Householder uses her wheelchair to travel the short distance from her home to Harrison Lane Elementary school in Hurst, dodging traffic with her mother Pamela, because there are no sidewalks. Next month, thanks to a grant from TXDOT to promote school safety, new sidewalks will be going in. Joyce Marshall jlmarshall@star-telegram.com