Wanted: Family of woman who died on UNT campus

An employee and graduate student who was found unconscious in a parking lot at the University of North Texas in Denton last week has been identified as a Haltom City woman.
Margaret King, 67, was found unresponsive near her vehicle in a parking lot on the campus on Sept. 14, UNT spokeswoman Julie Payne told the Denton Record-Chronicle.
The Tarrant County medical examiner’s office said she died of natural causes related to heart disease. It is still trying to find King’s next of kin.
King worked most recently as a custodian at UNT and was also a graduate student working on a degree in interdisciplinary studies, Payne told the Record-Chronicle. She had master’s degrees from UNT in information science and computer education, Payne said.
Anyone with information on King’s next of kin should contact the medical examiner’s office at 817-920-5700 or 817-920-5713 (Fax).
Tom Uhler: 817-390-7832, @tomuh
Comments