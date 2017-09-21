More Videos

Do you know this alleged thief? The Grapevine Police are looking for him 0:47

Do you know this alleged thief? The Grapevine Police are looking for him

Pause
Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 13 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 13

Fort Worth billionaire gives millions to Biosphere 2 research 1:49

Fort Worth billionaire gives millions to Biosphere 2 research

Ex-NFL player Darrien Gordon assaults man 1:29

Ex-NFL player Darrien Gordon assaults man

Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees 0:37

Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees

Police seek woman in connection with murder 0:09

Police seek woman in connection with murder

Martin Perez urges fellow Venezuelans to stand up to tyranny 1:39

Martin Perez urges fellow Venezuelans to stand up to tyranny

Battle of the Burgers: 2017 0:47

Battle of the Burgers: 2017

'Live for the pain': Saddle up for the high school rodeo season 1:33

"Live for the pain": Saddle up for the high school rodeo season

Burger Battle catches up with Dutch's, the 2015 winner 2:01

Burger Battle catches up with Dutch's, the 2015 winner

  • Do you know this alleged thief? The Grapevine Police are looking for him

    Surveillance footage released by the Grapevine Police Department shows an unidentified man conducting an alleged robbery.

Surveillance footage released by the Grapevine Police Department shows an unidentified man conducting an alleged robbery. Video Courtesy of the Grapevine Police Department
Surveillance footage released by the Grapevine Police Department shows an unidentified man conducting an alleged robbery. Video Courtesy of the Grapevine Police Department

Northeast Tarrant

See stumbling Grapevine thief grab cash, dodge dirt clods

By Domingo Ramirez Jr.

ramirez@star-telegram.com

September 21, 2017 2:43 PM

GRAPEVINE

This was really dirty money.

A thief who followed a gas station worker from a bank chased him down on Sept. 15 and grabbed the cash when the employee fell and dropped the money in the dirt.

The suspect scooped it up and made a dash to his sports utility vehicle, police said. The worker gave chase and threw dirt clods at the suspect, but he escaped.

Police on Thursday released a video from a store surveillance camera in hopes that someone would recognize the suspect.

The theft occurred about 4 p.m. Sept. 15 near a Conoco at 425 E. Northwest Highway. Detectives believe the suspect followed the worker to the location to steal the cash.

When the worker parked and got out, a silver Chevrolet Tahoe pulls up and a man jumps out, the video shows.

The worker becomes scared and runs, only to fall and drop the money at a small construction site.

The ensuing chase is a struggle for the both suspect and the worker, plodding through the dirt. The suspect manages to get to the SUV, which has a paper tag, no front license plate and dark-tinted windows.

Police described the suspect as a black man with facial hair about six feet, six inches tall, weighing 300 pounds. He was wearing a black shirt and cap, red shorts, black shoes and gloves that were white on the back of the hand and black on the palm side.

Anyone with information should call police at 817-410-3200 or email jmoeller@grapevinetexas.gov.

Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Man's body recovered at Grapevine Lake

View More Video