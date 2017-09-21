See stumbling Grapevine thief grab cash, dodge dirt clods

This was really dirty money.
A thief who followed a gas station worker from a bank chased him down on Sept. 15 and grabbed the cash when the employee fell and dropped the money in the dirt.
The suspect scooped it up and made a dash to his sports utility vehicle, police said. The worker gave chase and threw dirt clods at the suspect, but he escaped.
Police on Thursday released a video from a store surveillance camera in hopes that someone would recognize the suspect.
The theft occurred about 4 p.m. Sept. 15 near a Conoco at 425 E. Northwest Highway. Detectives believe the suspect followed the worker to the location to steal the cash.
When the worker parked and got out, a silver Chevrolet Tahoe pulls up and a man jumps out, the video shows.
The worker becomes scared and runs, only to fall and drop the money at a small construction site.
The ensuing chase is a struggle for the both suspect and the worker, plodding through the dirt. The suspect manages to get to the SUV, which has a paper tag, no front license plate and dark-tinted windows.
Police described the suspect as a black man with facial hair about six feet, six inches tall, weighing 300 pounds. He was wearing a black shirt and cap, red shorts, black shoes and gloves that were white on the back of the hand and black on the palm side.
Anyone with information should call police at 817-410-3200 or email jmoeller@grapevinetexas.gov.
Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr
