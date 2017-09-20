Another grocer, German discounter Lidl, gets OK for area store

The grocery war in Northeast Tarrant County is heating up again with Lidl announcing plans for a store in the southern end of Colleyville.
The German discount grocer received zoning approval Tuesday for a 36,000-square-foot grocery store at 4007 Colleyville Blvd. That’s right across the street from Sprouts and Tom Thumb in Hurst just north of Cheek-Sparger Road.
Lidl is the fourth-largest retailer in the world and made its U.S. debut on the East Coast earlier this year. Its main competition is Trader Joe’s.
The Colleyville location is expected to open by the summer of 2019.
The $15 million project will add $112,000 a year to the city’s tax increment finance district and should stimulate development in that area of Colleyville, said Mark Wood, the city’s executive director of economic development.
Lidl plans to purchase the 4-acre site. Hurst is already redeveloping an older shopping center across the street, he said.
Lidl is making a big push into Tarrant County, with Fort Worth locations at Golden Triangle Boulevard and North Beach Street, and Basswood Boulevard and Blue Mound Drive. Two locations are proposed in Mansfield, though only one has received zoning approval.
Stores are also planned on North Tarrant Parkway in North Richland Hills, and Paul Meador Drive in Lake Worth.
The Colleyville City Council unanimously approved the zoning change after Lidl changed the building’s orientation. The main entrance with its glass facade will face Colleyville Boulevard rather than the parking lot.
“You get the great architectural feature facing Colleyville Boulevard,” Wood said.
Changing the layout also saved 36 more trees.
“To me, it’s very significant to get the store turned,” Mayor Richard Newton said.
Councilman Mike Taylor agreed.
“I’m supporting this project and I can tell [Lidl is] going to be a good corporate citizen,” Taylor said.
Comments