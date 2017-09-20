Man tried to entice Grapevine elementary student into vehicle, police say

An elementary school student thwarted an abduction attempt when he ran away from a man who tried to get him into a car, police said Wednesday.
The Heritage Elementary 10-year-old ran home and a relative called police Monday afternoon.
A letter from the school was sent to parents Tuesday alerting them of the incident, which occurred about 3:30 p.m. Monday as the student was walking home from school.
He was on Wilshire Avenue off Heritage Avenue and north of Hall-Johnson Road.
A car pulled up to the boy and a man asked if he needed a ride home, police said.
The student did not recognize the man and ran away, police said. The boy did not have a description of the driver or the vehicle
Police have increased patrols around the school in response.
Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr
Safety tips
- Use the buddy system
- Avoid walking alone if possible
- Never speak to strangers
- Trust your instincts
- If you feel you’re being followed or something is not right, seek help immediately
- When seeking help, go to a trusted adult such as a teacher, coach, police officer, parent or older siblings
- Don’t go anywhere with someone you don’t know
- If a stranger approaches you, run to a nearby house or buisness for help
- If you have cell phone, be prepared to dial 911
Source: Grapevine-Colleyville school district
