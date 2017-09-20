A man tried to abduct a Grapevine elementary student, but the 10-year-old boy ran away from him Monday afternoon, police said
Northeast Tarrant

Man tried to entice Grapevine elementary student into vehicle, police say

By Domingo Ramirez Jr.

ramirez@star-telegram.com

September 20, 2017 12:59 PM

GRAPEVINE

An elementary school student thwarted an abduction attempt when he ran away from a man who tried to get him into a car, police said Wednesday.

The Heritage Elementary 10-year-old ran home and a relative called police Monday afternoon.

A letter from the school was sent to parents Tuesday alerting them of the incident, which occurred about 3:30 p.m. Monday as the student was walking home from school.

He was on Wilshire Avenue off Heritage Avenue and north of Hall-Johnson Road.

A car pulled up to the boy and a man asked if he needed a ride home, police said.

The student did not recognize the man and ran away, police said. The boy did not have a description of the driver or the vehicle

Police have increased patrols around the school in response.

Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr

Safety tips

  • Use the buddy system
  • Avoid walking alone if possible
  • Never speak to strangers
  • Trust your instincts
  • If you feel you’re being followed or something is not right, seek help immediately
  • When seeking help, go to a trusted adult such as a teacher, coach, police officer, parent or older siblings
  • Don’t go anywhere with someone you don’t know
  • If a stranger approaches you, run to a nearby house or buisness for help
  • If you have cell phone, be prepared to dial 911

Source: Grapevine-Colleyville school district

