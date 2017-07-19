Medical examiner identifies boy pulled out of Bedford pool

A 3-year-old boy who died after being pulled out of a pool has been identified as Preston Warner of Watauga, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s website on Wednesday.
Preston was pronounced dead at 5:29 p.m. Tuesday at Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth, according to the website. A ruling on his death is pending an autopsy.
Medics were dispatched to the home in the 3000 block of Scenic Hills Drive at 4:42 p.m.Tuesday, said Lt. Kirk Roberts, Bedford police spokesman.
A relative had found the boy in the pool. It was unknown how long the child was in the pool, Roberts said.
He was taken by ambulance to the Fort Worth hospital, where he died.
His was the second drowning death in Tarrant County this month.
A 2-year-old boy, Finley Knight of Waxahachie, died July 5, one day after a drowning incident at a residential pool in Hurst. The accidental drowning happened during a Fourth of July family party, authorities said.
As of this week, there have been 11 children treated at Cook Children’s for near-drowning injuries this month.
