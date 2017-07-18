3-year-old boy drowns at Bedford pool, police say

A 3-year-old boy drowned Tuesday in a pool at his home in Bedford, police said.

Medics were dispatched to the home in the 3000 block of Scenic Hills Drive at 4:42 p.m., said Lt. Kirk Roberts, Bedford police spokesman.

A relative had found the boy in the pool. It was unknown how long the child was in the pool, Roberts said.

He was taken by ambulance to Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth, where he was pronounced dead. Police were still investigating the incident Tuesday evening.

The boy’s name has not yet been released.

He was the second drowning death in Tarrant County this month.

A 2-year-old boy, Finley Knight of Waxahachie, died July 5, one day after a drowning incident at a residential pool in Hurst. The apparent accidental drowning happened during a Fourth of July family party, authorities said.

As of this week, there had been 11 children treated at Cook Children’s for near-drowning injuries this month.