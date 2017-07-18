Grapevine traffic stop nets ‘wanted’ woman

Here’s a marriage proposal you don’t see every day.
And it was captured in a police body cam video.
Dispatcher Stephen Smith called his girlfriend, Amanda Radican, on July 7, to tell her he was working an extra shift and that he had forgotten his cellphone. He needed it to “clock in,” he said, and asked her to bring it to the station.
Using his “find my iPhone” app, Smith tracked Radican driving into the city. He jumped into a patrol car with his cousin, Officer Chad Hale of the Grapevine Police Department.
When the app showed Radican was close, Hale initiated a traffic stop, pulling her over in a parking lot near Texas 114.
Hale told Radican there was a warrant on her car and asked her to get out of it, positioning her so that she couldn’t see his patrol car.
She was so rattled about the warrant she started to cry and shake. Smith quickly walked up, got down on one knee and popped the question. It was their two-year dating anniversary.
Her first response, “You lied!”
But she recovered enough to say, “I love you” and finally, “Yes!”
About that warrant: Radican was wanted — by Smith.
