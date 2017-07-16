Garth Brooks offers to pay for honeymoon for couple who got engaged at concert

What’s better than a guy proposing to his girlfriend at a Garth Brooks concert as the country superstar sings “Unanswered Prayers”?
How about Brooks noticing the proposal, stopping midsong to chat and offering to pay for a honeymoon in Hawaii?
That happened Saturday night for Chelsea Townsend and Drew Bargsley. Bride-to-be Townsend is from Bedford, according to her Facebook page, and went to L.D. Bell High School in Hurst.
Here’s what Brooks said to the couple after stopping to chat, via NewsOK.com:
“Where do you want to go on your honeymoon?” Brooks asked the bride. “No idea? Well, I tell you what, if you pick Hawaii, Miss Yearwood and I will pay for it, OK?”
His wife, country star Trisha Yearwood, would come up with the line of the night.
Brooks was giving doubleheader shows Friday and Saturday at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City. Brooks, 55, was born in Tulsa and grew up in Yukon. He was making the last Oklahoma stop on his comeback tour.
