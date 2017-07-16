Garth Brooks and Sam Bush perform at the 54th Annual ASCAP Country Music Awards at the Ryman Auditorium on Monday, Oct. 31, 2016, in Nashville. Brooks, an Oklahoma native, gave concerts on his comeback tour Saturday night in Oklahoma City, where Brooks offered to pay for a Hawaii honeymoon to two fans in the audience who got engaged.
Garth Brooks and Sam Bush perform at the 54th Annual ASCAP Country Music Awards at the Ryman Auditorium on Monday, Oct. 31, 2016, in Nashville. Brooks, an Oklahoma native, gave concerts on his comeback tour Saturday night in Oklahoma City, where Brooks offered to pay for a Hawaii honeymoon to two fans in the audience who got engaged. Wade Payne AP
Garth Brooks and Sam Bush perform at the 54th Annual ASCAP Country Music Awards at the Ryman Auditorium on Monday, Oct. 31, 2016, in Nashville. Brooks, an Oklahoma native, gave concerts on his comeback tour Saturday night in Oklahoma City, where Brooks offered to pay for a Hawaii honeymoon to two fans in the audience who got engaged. Wade Payne AP

Northeast Tarrant

July 16, 2017 5:25 PM

Garth Brooks offers to pay for honeymoon for couple who got engaged at concert

By Vince Langford

vlangford@star-telegram.com

What’s better than a guy proposing to his girlfriend at a Garth Brooks concert as the country superstar sings “Unanswered Prayers”?

How about Brooks noticing the proposal, stopping midsong to chat and offering to pay for a honeymoon in Hawaii?

That happened Saturday night for Chelsea Townsend and Drew Bargsley. Bride-to-be Townsend is from Bedford, according to her Facebook page, and went to L.D. Bell High School in Hurst.

Read all about the fairy-tale proposal upgraded to epic proportions and see the videos on WFAA.com.

Here’s what Brooks said to the couple after stopping to chat, via NewsOK.com:

“Where do you want to go on your honeymoon?” Brooks asked the bride. “No idea? Well, I tell you what, if you pick Hawaii, Miss Yearwood and I will pay for it, OK?”

His wife, country star Trisha Yearwood, would come up with the line of the night.

Brooks was giving doubleheader shows Friday and Saturday at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City. Brooks, 55, was born in Tulsa and grew up in Yukon. He was making the last Oklahoma stop on his comeback tour.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Man's body recovered at Grapevine Lake

Man's body recovered at Grapevine Lake 0:29

Man's body recovered at Grapevine Lake
New JPS Northeast clinic to replace old crowded location 1:12

New JPS Northeast clinic to replace old crowded location
Grapevine residents oppose bridge to keep green space 1:36

Grapevine residents oppose bridge to keep green space

View More Video