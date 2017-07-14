Remains found in Southlake identified as those of 60-year-old man

The human remains found in Southlake this week have been identified as those of Joshua Michelson, 60, officials said Friday.
A utility worker on Monday found Michelson’s bones scattered in a wooded area off White Chapel Boulevard, near Texas 114.
Michelson had been in the area visiting a friend shortly before he disappeared in May, police spokeswoman Kim Leach said. He was reported missing on May 25.
Investigators had information that Michelson “had expressed a desire to harm himself,” Leach said.
The medical examiner’s office has not yet ruled his cause of death. Police do not suspect foul play.
