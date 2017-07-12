Flaming cocktail badly burns couple at Highland Village bar

A flaming cocktail badly burned a couple at a Highland Village bar in Denton County on Wednesday afternoon, officials said.
The incident happened about 3:50 p.m. at the Shoal Creek Tavern at The Shops at Highland Village, according to a city news release.
When paramedics arrived, they found a man and woman with “major burns” from their waists up. The couple had ordered the flaming cocktail at the bar before an “additional ignition took place,” causing the burns, the news release said.
The Shoal Creek Tavern manager told WFAA that the burn happened when a liquor bottle broke and splashed alcohol on the couple.
CareFlite flew the couple to Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas, where they were being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Officials were still investigating the incident, the news release said.
In May, an Austin woman suffered “life-altering burns” from flaming queso she ordered at a Mexican restaurant in Cedar Park, the Austin American-Statesman reported.
