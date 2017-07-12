Body of man who fell overboard pulled from Grapevine Lake

The body of a man who apparently drowned at Grapevine Lake was recovered Tuesday night, police said.
Lester Noble, 70, of Grapevine died at the lake, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office. No cause or manner of death was listed early Wednesday.
The Fire Department’s dive team was sent to 3000 Lakeridge Drive about 8:45 p.m., according to WFAA.
Sgt. Robert Eberling at the Grapevine Police Department said two fishermen were on a boat when one fell overboard. He said no foul play is suspected.
The victim was not wearing a life jacket, the Grapevine Fire Department reported on its Facebook page.
The Fire Department has free life jackets available through its Loan-A-Life Jacket program at five Grapevine Lake parks. For information, call 817-410-4400.
Judy Wiley: 817-390-7843, @judygwiley
