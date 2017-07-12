Body of man who fell overboard pulled from Grapevine Lake

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:12 New JPS Northeast clinic to replace old crowded location Pause 1:36 Grapevine residents oppose bridge to keep green space 1:31 Grapevine police need help identifying bank robber 0:31 Man injured in third road rage incident in four days 21:06 Bedford police chief: 'Community not at risk' after 14-year-old girl found dead 0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, June 21 2:46 Drowning can happen in an instant 3:02 An awesome Christmas light show from Euless Fire Department 1:02 Skydiving simulator: it's the only way to iFly 0:29 Man's body recovered at Grapevine Lake Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Authorities recovered the body of a 70-year-old man in Grapevine Lake late Tuesday. Lester Noble of Grapevine apparently fell from a boat shortly after 8:30 p.m. and did not resurface, authorities said. Tom Uhler/Metro Video Star-Telegram

Authorities recovered the body of a 70-year-old man in Grapevine Lake late Tuesday. Lester Noble of Grapevine apparently fell from a boat shortly after 8:30 p.m. and did not resurface, authorities said. Tom Uhler/Metro Video Star-Telegram