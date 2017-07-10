Downed power lines on FM 1709 in Southlake prompted officials to close the road during the afternoon commute.
Northeast Tarrant

July 10, 2017 5:46 PM

Downed power lines close 1709 in Southlake during commute

By Sandra Engelland

sengelland@star-telegram.com

Southlake

An 18-wheeler hit a utility pole downing power lines on Farm Road 1709 in Southlake Monday afternoon, prompting officials to close the busy road in both directions during the evening commute.

The accident occurred about 3:30 p.m. in the 2100 block of Southlake Boulevard, taking down multiple power lines and causing power outages for about 1,000 customers, according to the Oncor outage map.

The road was closed in both directions just west of Kimball Avenue.

“It definitely will impact the rush hour commute,” said Vicky Schiber, communications manager.

Oncor estimated the outage would last until around 6 p.m.

Carroll High School posted on Twitter that the campus was closing early because the building was without power.

Check with the City of Southlake Facebook page for further updates.

