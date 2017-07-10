Haltom City house painter dies after falling from two-story home

A house painter who was critically injured last week after he fell from a two-story home has died, authorities said Monday.
The man was identified as Armando Hernandez-Castaneda, 34, of Haltom City, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s website on Monday.
The Haltom City man died at 5:56 a.m. Sunday at Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Fort Worth. A ruling on his death will be made after an autopsy.
Firefighters responded to the accident shortly after 10:30 a.m. Thursday in the 8400 block of Parkdale Drive near North Tarrant Parkway.
A total of 4,836 fatal work injuries were recorded in the United States in 2015, a slight increase from the 4,821 fatal injuries reported in 2014, according to the most recent figures by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Fatal falls numbered 800 in 2015, compared to 818 in 2014 and 724 in 2013, according to the statistics.
Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr
