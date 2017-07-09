JPS bringing one-stop medical care to Northeast Tarrant

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:12 New JPS Northeast clinic to replace old crowded location Pause 1:36 Grapevine residents oppose bridge to keep green space 1:31 Grapevine police need help identifying bank robber 0:31 Man injured in third road rage incident in four days 21:06 Bedford police chief: 'Community not at risk' after 14-year-old girl found dead 0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, June 21 2:46 Drowning can happen in an instant 3:02 An awesome Christmas light show from Euless Fire Department 1:02 Skydiving simulator: it's the only way to iFly 2:37 Tree falls through a house in Overton Park Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Kathy Watts, JPS practice manager, talks about the new JPS Northeast clinic vs the old. The JPS Health Network is building a new "medical home" in Euless to replace their outdated clinic in Bedford. The Bedford location will close once the new JPS facilit Paul Moseley pmoseley@star-telegram.com

Kathy Watts, JPS practice manager, talks about the new JPS Northeast clinic vs the old. The JPS Health Network is building a new "medical home" in Euless to replace their outdated clinic in Bedford. The Bedford location will close once the new JPS facilit Paul Moseley pmoseley@star-telegram.com