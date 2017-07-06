A Waxahachie toddler has died from injuries he suffered in an apparent accidental drowning at a residential pool in Hurst, police said.
Northeast Tarrant

Toddler dies from injuries suffered in Hurst residential pool

By Domingo Ramirez Jr.

ramirez@star-telegram.com

July 06, 2017 3:16 PM

HURST

A Waxahachie toddler died from injuries suffered in an apparent accidental drowning at a residential pool, authorities said Thursday.

The toddler was identified as Finley Knight, 2, of Waxahachie, who was pronounced dead at 7:07 p.m. Wednesday at Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office website Thursday.

A ruling on his death is pending. The apparent accidental drowning occurred about 5 p.m. Tuesday during a Fourth of July family party in the 1900 block of Cimarron Trail, authorities said.

The party was at Finley’s grandparents’ home, police said. Police did not release any other details.

Once on the scene, paramedics treated the child, and he was taken to the Fort Worth hospital, where he died just more than a day after he suffered the injuries.

No criminal charges are expected, police said.

Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr

