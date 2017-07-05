Hurst fire department names David Palla as new chief

Hurst fire chief retires, assistant takes over
John Brown has retired as Hurst fire chief after 15 years. Long-time assistant David Palla moved into the position, effective July 1.
Palla has served Hurst in its fire department for 31 years. He started as firefighter, became a driver, engineer, lieutenant, and has been the assistant fire chief for the past 15 years.
“David Palla's selfless dedication to serving our residents and his forward-thinking leadership is commendable, and we are very excited to have him as our new fire chief,” said Kara McKinney, Hurst public information officer.
Bedford Library hosting Family Game Night
The Bedford Public Library, 2424 Forest Ridge Dr., is hosting an old-fashioned Family Game Night from 6:30-8:30 p.m. July 6. The evening will feature a variety of board games, with no electronics allowed.
Registration is not required for this free event, which is part of the Summer Reading Club. It is open to children, teens and adults. For more information, contact Jeanne Green at 817-952-2374.
Grapevine plans North American Celebration
The Grapevine Public Library, 1201 Municipal Way, will host a North American Celebration from 2-3:30 p.m. July 5. This is a free come-and-go event for all ages.
From 2-3 p.m. Zooniversity and storyteller Dorayne Breedlove will present animals representing North America. Zooniversity, from Dallas, is a traveling wildlife education program for children and adults.
Visitors can also decorate Mexican papel picado banderas, along with watching Tall Tales puppet shows. Native American and old west stories will be told from 3-3:30 p.m.
For more information, contact 817-410-3405 or email children@grapevinetexas.gov.
