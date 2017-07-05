Police report: Suspected money man arrested in connection with slaying of Southlake lawyer

A drug dealer suspected of helping finance the search for a Southlake lawyer who was assassinated 2013 has been arrested by Mexican authorities, Mexican publications have reported.
Luis Lauro Ramirez Bautista searched and funded the search for Juan Jesus Guerrero Chapa, a lawyer for a one-time leader of the Gulf drug cartel and an informant for the United States government. After four years of searching, Ramirez Bautista was apprehended in June by Mexican federal officers, according to reporting by the Dallas Morning News.
Guerrero Chapa was shot multiple times with a 9 mm handgun May 22, 2013, as he and his wife returned to their Range Rover after shopping at Southlake Town Square.
Documents made public after the arrest of three co-conspirators connected to Guerrero Chapa’s death implicated Ramirez Bautista in the slaying, and accused him of providing the financial resources to search for Guerrero Chapa.
When Ramirez Bautista was stopped at the U.S.-Mexico border in 2011, he told a Border Patrol agent he was looking for Guerrero Chapa. He showed the agent photos of Guerrero Chapa’s Southlake home, and said Guerrero Chapa was a drug dealer who should be deported to Mexico.
Ramirez Bautista’s meeting at the border was “designed to enlist the assistance of the government in returning Guerrero to Mexico so that Ramirez Bautista and others could kill him,” the documents state.
When that didn’t work, Ramirez Bautista sent a drug dealer four times, from November 2012 to January 2013, to pay a co-conspirator, Jesus Gerardo Ledezma Cepeda, a total of $38,000, according to the documents.
Jesús Gerardo Ledezma Cepeda and his cousin, José Luis Cepeda Cortés, were each given two life terms in prison for masterminding the scheme to track Guerrero Chapa and leading killers to his location. The two shooters in the case have not been located.
Ledezma Cepeda’s son, Jesús Gerardo Ledezma Campano, pleaded guilty to the stalking that preceeded Guerero Chapa’s death and is serving a 20-year prison sentence. The son testified for the government against his father and Cepeda Cortés during a trial in April and May 2016.
Bedford
Meadow Park Cir., 2500 block: Theft of property (under $100). June 21.
Texas 121, 400 block: Failure to stop and render aid (over $200), Driving while intoxicated with blood alcohol content above 0.15. June 21.
Sierra Springs Dr., 1400 block: Criminal mischief (under $100). June 21.
Murphy Dr., 2000 block: Possession of marijuana (less than 2 ounces). June 21.
Versante Dr., 3500 block: Theft of property ($750-$2,500). June 21.
Central Dr., 2200 block: Possession of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 1 (less than 1G). June 21.
N. Industrial Blvd., 700 block: Theft of property $750-$2,500). June 21.
Bedford Rd., 300 block: Burglary of vehicle (two incidents). June 21.
Oak Creek Ln., 1600 block: Possession of drug paraphernalia. June 21.
Shady Ln., 1500 block: Assault causes bodily injury/family violence. June 21.
Bedford Rd., 300 block: Aggravated robbery, Possession of marijuana (less than 2 ounces). June 22.
Shady Ln., 1300 block: Failure to give notice after striking unattended vehicle (over $200). June 22.
Lakeview Dr., 2400 block: Criminal trespass (habitation/super fund site). June 22.
Murphy Dr., 2700 block: Criminal mischief (under $100). June 22.
Shadyrest Ct., 1900 block: Assault causes bodily injury/family violence. June 22.
Stonecourt Dr., 2000 block: Assault family/house member, impede breathing/circulation. June 22.
Harwood Rd., 200 block: Fraudulent use/possession of identifying information. June 22.
Texas 121, 3000 block: Driving while intoxicated. June 23.
Texas 121, 400 block: Possession of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 1 (less than 1G). June 23.
Shadyrest Ct., 1900 block: Public intoxication. June 23.
Harwood Rd., 3500 block: Failure to stop and render aid (under $200). June 23.
Forest Ridge Dr., 1900 block: Fraudulent use/possession of identifying information (over 50 items). June 23.
Harwood Rd., 2100 block: Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. June 23.
Meadow Park Cir., 2500 block: Theft of motor vehicle. June 23.
Barr Dr., 2800 block: Driving while intoxicated. June 23.
Spring Lake Dr., 900 block: Burglary of vehicle. June 23.
Oak Grove Ln., 1100 block: Burglary of vehicle. June 23.
Shadybrook Dr., 2600 block: Criminal mischief ($100-$750), Criminal mischief ($750-$2,500). June 24.
Airport Fwy., 1500 block: Failure to give notice after striking highway fixture/landscape (over $200). June 24.
Airport Fwy., 1700 block: Public intoxication. June 25.
Village Cir., 2300 block: Failure to give notice after striking unattended vehicle (over $200). June 25.
Airport Fwy., 2200 block: Public intoxication. June 25.
Murphy Dr., 2200 block: Assault by contact/family violence. June 25.
Elisha Dr., 400 block: Simple assault. June 25.
Amherst Dr., 1100 block: Possession of drug paraphernalia. June 25.
Texas 121, 400 block: Failure to stop and render aid (over $200). June 25.
Bedford Rd., 1500 block: Criminal mischief ($100-$750). June 25.
Airport Fwy., 1800 block: Possession of drug paraphernalia. June 25.
Colleyville
L.D. Lockett Rd. W., 300 block: Possession of drug paraphernalia, June 27.
Forest Ridge Dr., 3900 block: Possession of drug paraphernalia, June 28.
Euless
Airport Fwy. W., 1000 block: Public intoxication. June 20.
Martha St., 300 block: Burglary of vehicle. June 20.
Midway Dr. W., 300 block: Burglary of vehicle. June 21.
Freestone Dr., 400 block: Burglary of vehicle. June 22.
Hill Trail Dr., 700 block: Burglary of building. June 22.
Johns Dr., 1200 block: Burglary of vehicle. June 23.
Martha St., 300 block: Public intoxication. June 23.
Fuller Wiser Rd., 1200 block: Burglary of habitation. June 25.
Manchester Dr., 200 block: Burglary of habitation (intend other felony). June 26.
Euless Blvd. W., 500 block: Possession of drug paraphernalia. June 26.
Milam Dr., 500 block: Public intoxication. June 26.
Midway Dr. W., 300 block: Disorderly conduct. June 27.
Grapevine
W. Franklin St., 400 block: Property theft ($100-$750), June 23.
W. Texas 114, 1200 block: Attempted theft ($50-$500), June 23.
Grapevine Mills Pkwy., 3000 block: Theft (under $100), June 23.
Bass Pro Ct., 2200 block: Vehicle burglary, June 23.
Dublin Cr., 1500 block: Assault on a family member causing bodily injury, June 23.
N. Main St., 200 block: Criminal mischief ($100-$750), June 24.
Stoneway Dr., 1800 block: Assault with physical contact, June 24.
William D. Tate Ave., 2300 block: Vehicle burglary June 24.
Windy Knoll, 1 block: Assault by threatening bodily injury, June 24.
Grapevine Mills Pkwy., 3700 block: Assault on a family member causing bodily injury, June 25.
Gaylord Tr., 1500 block: Property theft ($750-$2,500), June 25.
Grapevine Mills Pkwy., 3000 block: Property theft ($100-$750), June 25.
Port America Pl., 800 block: Property theft ($2,500-$30,000), June 25.
S. Main St., 300 block: Public intoxication (alcohol), June 25.
Parkwood Dr., 1700 block: Assault with physical contact, June 25.
S. Main St., 900 block: Criminal mischief ($2,500-$30,000), June 25.
Creekview Dr., 3000 block: Assault on a family member causing bodily injury, June 25.
Eagle Cr., 2600 block: Terroristic threat against a family/household, June 26.
N. Texas 26, 1800 block: Vehicle burglary, June 26.
Great Wolf Dr., 100 block: Vehicle burglary, June 26.
Hall Johnson Rd., 2100 block: Building burglary, June 26.
Minters Chapel Rd., 1300 block: Building burglary, June 26.
E. Dallas Rd., 800 block: Vehicle burglary, June 26.
W. Texas 114, 1500 block: Property theft ($100-$750) , June 26.
E. Worth St., 400 block: Vehicle burglary, June 26.
Redbud Ln., 500 block: Assault on a family member causing bodily injury, June 27.
Mustang Dr., 2900 block: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1 (less than 1 gram) , June 27.
W. Texas 114, 1600 block: Property theft ($100-$750), June 27.
W. Dallas Rd., 300 block: Criminal mischief ($100-$750), June 27.
Grapevine Mills Pkwy., 3000 block: Property theft ($750-$2,500), June 27.
E. Grapevine Mills Cr., 2900 block: Theft of services ($100-$750, 4 counts), June 27.
Grapevine Mills Pkwy., 3000 block: Property theft ($100-$750), June 27.
E. Dove Loop Rd., 800 block: Property theft ($2,500-$30,000), June 27.
Juniper Ln., 2600 block: Property theft ($2,300-$30,000), June 28.
King St., 800 block: Property theft ($750-$2,500), June 28.
Hurst
Precinct Line Rd., 1700 block: Theft of property (under $2,500, two or more previous convictions, three incidents). June 23.
W. Pleasantview Dr., 400 block: Unlawful carrying handgun, driving while intoxicated. June 23.
W. Redbud Dr., 900 block: Assault family/house member, impede breathing/circulation. June 23.
Melbourne Rd., 1100 block: Theft of property ($100-$750, shoplifting). June 23.
Precinct Line Rd., 1600 block: Forgery government/national instrument/money/security. June 23.
Cavender Dr., 1200 block: Assault by contact. June 23.
E. Pecan St., 300 block: Public intoxication. June 24.
Thousand Oaks Dr., 800 block: Burglary of habitation (non-forced). June 25.
Airport Fwy., 800 block: Driving while intoxicated. June 25.
E. Hurst Blvd., 500 block: Public intoxication (two incidents). June 27.
Precinct Line Rd., 1700 block: Theft of property ($100-$750, shoplifting). June 27.
Melbourne Rd., 2000 block: Theft of property (under $100, shoplifting, two incidents). June 27.
Melbourne Rd., 1100 block: Theft of property (under $100, shoplifting). June 27.
Southlake
E. Texas 114, 3000 block: Possession of drug paraphernalia, June 16.
Plaza Pl., 1400 block: Public intoxication, June 17.
Grace Ln., 700 block: Possession of drug paraphernalia (2 counts), June 18.
N. Kimball Ave., 200 block: Possession of drug paraphernalia, June 18.
Shady Oaks Dr., 1400 block: Unauthorized use of a vehicle, June 19.
Ashlawn Dr., 1000 block: Forgery of a financial instrument, June 20.
S. Kimball Ave., 900 block: Assault, June 21.
Crawford Ct., 2300 block: Building burglary, June 22.
E. Texas 114, 1000 block: Building burglary, June 22.
N. Carroll Ave., 2600 block: Fraudulent use/possession of identifying information (less than 5 items), June 23.
N. Carroll Ave., 500 block: Possession of drug paraphernalia, June 23.
Brumlow Ave. E., 1600 block: Marijuana possession (less than 2 oz.), June 23.
S. Carroll Ave., 300 block: Public intoxication, June 23.
W. FM 1709, 2200 block: Marijuana possession (less than 2 oz.), June 23.
S. Nolen Dr., 500 block: Building burglary, June 26.
E. Texas 114, 1500 block: Possession of drug paraphernalia, June 26.
This story contains information from Star-Telegram archives.
Mitch Mitchell: 817-390-7752, @mitchmitchel3
Comments