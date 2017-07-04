Two people were killed Monday night in a motorcycle crash on Interstate 35W, Denton police said.
July 04, 2017 7:38 AM

Two killed in overnight crash on Denton highway

By Domingo Ramirez Jr.

Two people died Monday night from injuries they suffered in a motorcycle wreck on Interstate 35W, police said.

Officials at the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office identified the victims as Laramie Stokes Lair, 19, of Fort Worth, and Waylon Lovelace, 21, of North Richland Hills.

The two were pronounced dead at 10:51 p.m. Monday, according to the medical examiner’s website on Tuesday.

The wreck occurred shortly before 11 p.m. Monday in the 5200 block of S. Interstate 35W.

Police reported the motorcycle took an exit ramp at an unsafe speed, failed to negotiate a curve, jumped a curb and wound up on a grass median.

Neither victim was wearing a helmet, police said in a news release.

Domingo Ramirez Jr.

