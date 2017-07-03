Colleyville officials urge patience as massive Colleyville Road project unfolds

The largest and most expensive construction project in Colleyville history is in full swing on Colleyville Boulevard at the same time Glade Road is being shut down near Bransford Elementary School.
The $38.2 million project to widen Colleyville Boulevard to six lanes with a center median from John McCain Road to Brown Trail started in November and will take another two years to complete.
City staff have heard the complaints from residents asking why all the work is being done at oncem why the temporary traffic signals can’t be timed properly, and about access to businesses.
Project coordinator James Hubbard talked to the City Council on June 21 about efforts the city is taking to address concerns.
The magnitude of the 3-mile construction zone on Colleyville Boulevard has raised eyebrows. Hubbard said that by redoing a large stretch at once, it makes it easier for the paving contractor to get it all done at once.
Hubbard said this is the largest project in the history of Colleyville and he urges patience as the project continues to unfold.
"It is creating inconvenience there’s no doubt," Hubbard said. "We definitely have to be cognizant of that. It’s a large-scale project but it’s for the betterment of the community."
Rebuilding Colleyville Boulevard
The first phase could be finished by spring or summer of 2018 with the remainder of the project finishing in 2019, said Val Lopez, a spokesman with the Texas Department of Transportation, the agency overseeing the project.
Main Street, the main entrance into the Village at Colleyville, has been shut down, detouring drivers to Pleasant Run Road. Lopez said it’s too early to say when that road will re-open.
Workers are rebuilding the southbound lanes on the majority of the road now, meaning traffic has been shifted to the other side of the road.
The exception is farther south near Little Bear Creek, where workers are building the future northbound bridge and drivers are shifted over to the old southbound lanes.
Colleyville officials field calls from businesses and have been meeting with them on-site to see what their concerns are. They also have quarterly business meetings. Police officers have been issuing warnings for drivers who try to cut through business parking lots.
Another problem has been the timing of the traffic lights, which increases frustration for motorists stuck in an intersection.
Colleyville officials have brought those concerns to TxDOT several times. Hubbard said they often find that adjusting the timing on one signal creates problems elsewhere.
"It’s a constant process but I think TxDOT has been taking our concerns seriously," Hubbard said.
The finished project will have black powder coated traffic signals with back lit street signs, landscaping, stamped concrete sidewalks and other aesthetic improvements.
Colleyville paid $1.6 million for those enhancements. The remainder of the project was funded by TxDOT.
Glade Road project kicks off at Bransford
Exactly how Colleyville should reconstruct Glade Road has been a matter of great debate in recent years, even spawning an election at one point.
The main east-west thoroughfare through Colleyville has old-growth trees in some areas that were slated to be bulldozed for sidewalks.
For now, Colleyville has decided to focus its attention on Glade Road from Colleyville Boulevard west to Bransford Road. Referred to as phase 1A, this stretch of road closed recently and will reopen just before school starts in late August.
"We’re really driving to have that road back open," City Engineer Jeremy Hutt said. "The construction will still be going on but we’re going to reduce the roadway impact."
The overall project is scheduled for completion in October at a cost of $1.9 million. The finished project will have trails on both sides of the road.
The next phase of the project moves east across Colleyville Boulevard to Manning Drive and includes a realignment of the intersection at Bedford Road, a roundabout at Riverwalk Drive and the lowering of the roadway at Bluebonnet Drive to improve sight lines.
Colleyville won’t start that phase of the project until it finishes acquiring right-of-way and gets the utilities relocated.
Future phases are on hold, for now, but the Council has approved designs for the road that try to save as many trees as possible.
