Surveillance video shows robber in Grapevine bank holdup

Police appealed for help Monday in identifying an armed robber who fired a shot inside a bank and took an undisclosed amount of money last week.
Authorities on Monday released a surveillance video of the holdup at First Bank Texas, 301 E. Texas 114, and photographs of a getaway vehicle.
No injuries were reported.
The holdup occurred about 4:15 p.m. Thursday when a man wearing a black mask and armed with a handgun walked into the bank.
Once inside, he told everyone to get on the ground and demanded money from one of the tellers, police said. As he loaded cash into a white plastic bag, the robber demanded more money from other tellers and fired once into the floor, police said.
After getting the money, the bandit ran out of the bank and climbed into the passenger seat of a black Chevrolet SUV which then drove off, police said.
Witnesses described the robber as a white man in his early 30s to late 40s; 5 feet 11 inches to 6 feet 2 inches tall; weighing 175 to 205 pounds.
The black mask was described as black legging without any openings for eyes or his mouth.
He was wearing a light-colored Carhatt long-sleeved shirt, blue jeans, white New Balance tennis shoes and latex-type gloves.
The getaway vehicle is described as a black 2000 to 2006 Chevrolet Tahoe with roof rack and no front plate.
Anyone with information should call Grapevine police at 817-410-3200.
Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr
