Surveillance video shows robber in Grapevine bank holdup

1:31 Grapevine police need help identifying bank robber Pause

0:31 Man injured in third road rage incident in four days

21:06 Bedford police chief: 'Community not at risk' after 14-year-old girl found dead

0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, June 21

3:02 An awesome Christmas light show from Euless Fire Department

1:02 Skydiving simulator: it's the only way to iFly

0:44 Missing teen found dead in vacant house four days later

0:35 Jonathan Lucroy tries to explain a tough loss Sunday afternoon

0:39 Elvis Andrus named one of five All-Star finalists