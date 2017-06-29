She uses pepper spray to steal clothes, lottery tickets

Authorities asked for help Thursday in identifying a female robber who has used pepper spray on employees during store holdups this month.
Hurst and Fort Worth police say the suspect uses the spray to distract employees during robberies before fleeing the businesses. Detectives are trying to determine whether the same suspect has hit stores in Hurst and Fort Worth and perhaps other cities.
Police on Thursday released photographs from store surveillance videos of the suspect in the Hurst and Fort Worth holdups.
In Hurst, the suspect had an accomplice, a woman, while in Fort Worth, the suspect was accompanied by a black man.
The getaway car in Fort Worth was possibly a white sedan and in the Hurst case, a white Dodge Charger.
The most recent robbery occurred at 11 p.m. Tuesday at Mom’s Spice restaurant and convenience store in the 300 block of East Hurst Boulevard in Hurst.
Two women walked into the store and one used pepper spray on the clerk, Hurst police said. As the second woman helped the clerk to a restroom, the other went behind the counter and stole lottery tickets.
Both fled the store and jumped into what appeared to be a white Dodge Charger with a sunroof, alloy wheels, a small spoiler and paper tags, Hurst police say.
Earlier, at 2 a.m. Tuesday, the two suspects stole lottery tickets from a Quik Trip on Precinct Line Road in Hurst, across the street from the Hurst police station, police say. No pepper spray was used in that robbery.
In Fort Worth, a woman entered the Family Dollar store at 504 W. Rosedale St. about 11:46 a.m. June 6, and placed clothing in a large black purse.
The woman exited the store without paying for the clothes and used pepper spray on an employee who tried to stop her, Fort Worth police said.
She fled in a light-colored four-door sedan driven by a black man, police said.
Anyone with information on the Fort Worth case should call police at 817-392-4381.
Anyone with information on the Hurst case should call police at 817-788-7174.
Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr
