Amazon to open another pop-up store at Grapevine Mills

Online shopping giant Amazon.com is taking another step to expand in North Texas, this time at a mall.
Amazon will open a pop-up store Saturday at Grapevine Mills to sell a variety of its electronic gadgets. The Amazon kiosk will be located between H&M and Rainforest Cafe, mall officials said.
Amazon Pop-Up locations typically provide a place for shoppers to check out Kindle e-readers, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Echo and other high-tech devices. Bluetooth speakers, memory cards, headphones and other accessories are also sold at the kiosks, and an Amazon representative is on hand to answer questions and offer tips.
“This new addition will enhance our dynamic retail mix, and we’re pleased to welcome Amazon Pop-Up to the center,” Trudy Cresswell, mall director of marketing and business development, said in an email.
The Amazon Pop-Up store in Grapevine Mills will be the company’s sixth location in Texas, more than any other state.
The company also operates an Amazon Pop-Up at The Parks mall in Arlington. In all, when the Grapevine location opens there will be 34 pop-up stores nationwide.
The Grapevine store marks the latest expansion by Amazon in Texas and Dallas-Fort Worth. Earlier this month, the company announced it would buy Austin-based organic grocer Whole Foods, which has 431 locations including supermarkets in Fort Worth, Arlington and Colleyville, for $13.7 billion.
Amazon last year launched AmazonFresh in the Fort Worth area, making it possible for residents to have fresh meats, produce, milk and other perishables delivered to their doorstep for a $14.99 monthly fee. The company also operates huge fulfillment centers in Haslet, Fort Worth and Coppell.
Grapevine Mills, a Simon Property Group mall, is nearing its 20th anniversary. It opened on Halloween day 1997, after Grapevine city officials lured the development to town by creating a tax increment financing district to help cover construction and infrastructure costs.
The mall features more than 180 stores, including many considered outlet and value retail locations. Grapevine Mills, which benefits from its location just north of Dallas Fort Worth Airport — smack dab in the middle of the Metroplex — also is known for its attractions such as Sea Life Grapevine Aquarium and Legoland Discovery Center.
