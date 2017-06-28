Northeast Tarrant

June 28, 2017 9:42 AM

Pedestrian killed on Denton Highway, hit by multiple vehicles

By Domingo Ramirez Jr.

ramirez@star-telegram.com

HALTOM CITY

A pedestrian was killed early Wednesday after being hit by multiple vehicles on Denton Highway, police said.

The name of the female victim had not been released by authorities as of Wednesday morning.

Patrol officers were dispatched to the scene in the 5400 block of Denton Highway shortly before 1 a.m.

Police met with a female motorist who told them she was driving southbound on Denton Highway when something hit her windshield and shattered it.

The driver stopped her car, walked back to the site of the event and saw a person lying in the roadway.

Police said a black female about 25 years old was found lying in the northbound lane of Denton Highway. She was wearing a red shirt and black pants.

Police say they believe she was hit by several vehicles in an area dimly lit by street lamps.

“Excessive speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors in this collision,” police Sgt. Eric Peters said in a news release.

Anyone with information about the accident should call police at 817-222-7049.

Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Bedford police chief: 'Community not at risk' after 14-year-old girl found dead

Bedford police chief: 'Community not at risk' after 14-year-old girl found dead 21:06

Bedford police chief: 'Community not at risk' after 14-year-old girl found dead

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, June 21 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, June 21
An awesome Christmas light show from Euless Fire Department 3:02

An awesome Christmas light show from Euless Fire Department

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos