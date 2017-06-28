Pedestrian killed on Denton Highway, hit by multiple vehicles

A pedestrian was killed early Wednesday after being hit by multiple vehicles on Denton Highway, police said.
The name of the female victim had not been released by authorities as of Wednesday morning.
Patrol officers were dispatched to the scene in the 5400 block of Denton Highway shortly before 1 a.m.
Police met with a female motorist who told them she was driving southbound on Denton Highway when something hit her windshield and shattered it.
The driver stopped her car, walked back to the site of the event and saw a person lying in the roadway.
Police said a black female about 25 years old was found lying in the northbound lane of Denton Highway. She was wearing a red shirt and black pants.
Police say they believe she was hit by several vehicles in an area dimly lit by street lamps.
“Excessive speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors in this collision,” police Sgt. Eric Peters said in a news release.
Anyone with information about the accident should call police at 817-222-7049.
