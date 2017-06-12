Three Northeast Tarrant cities rated top places to raise families

Three northeast Tarrant County cities made the top ten list of the best places in Texas to raise a family, according to a personal finance website.
Southlake was third, Grapevine came in at sixth and Keller was seventh. One other Tarrant County suburb made the top ten: Mansfield at No. 5.
SmartAsset.com, a website with tools and information on personal finance, rated cities based on graduation rate, percentage of residents under age 20, AP participation and success, poverty rate, unemployment, income, housing cost and crime rate.
According to SmartAsset metrics, Southlake stood out for having the top graduation rate and high AP scores. The city had the highest housing cost and lowest unemployment.
Grapevine had excellent graduation and AP scores and low median housing costs. The city had a lower percentage of children than other places in the top ten.
Like Southlake, Keller had low unemployment. It also has the lowest crime rate in the top ten, along with one of the lower percentages of residents under 20, similar to Grapevine.
Mansfield has a large population under age 20, a low poverty rate and a low crime rate.
Here’s the SmartAsset top ten:
1. Leander
2. Frisco
3. Southlake
4. McKinney
5. Mansfield
6. Grapevine
7. Keller
8. Georgetown
9. Round Rock
10. Pearland
