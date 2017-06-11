Northwest schools expand pre-K to include paying students

This fall, more 4-year-olds in the Northwest school district will be able to attend pre-Kindergarten through a new tuition-based program.
“This really is a great way to be able to offer more families access to our great preschool program,” said Deanne Colley, early childhood education coordinator.
District officials plan to expand the existing pre-K (offered at nine campuses last year) to 10 locations, and allow a limited number of tuition students. About 250 qualifying students attended pre-K classes last year. This year, there will be room for around 400 students.
Once administrators determine how many qualified 4-year-olds will be attending in August, they will offer the remaining spots to tuition students through a lottery system, Colley said. Tuition for the program is $419.77 per month over nine months.
The half-day pre-K is offered in the morning and the afternoon. The shorter day is “a great way for young children to get used to school,” Colley said.
State law requires districts with at least 15 qualifying pre-kindergarten 4-year-olds to provide a half-day program. State and federal funds cover the cost. Students who are eligible must qualify by meeting one of the requirements: living in a low-income household, having limited or no English skills, being the child of an active duty military service member or of a veteran wounded or killed while on duty, being homeless or being in the foster care system.
Colley said that research shows young children benefit from attending preschool by increasing their knowledge at an early age when the brain is most open. The learning environment also helps kids develop social and emotional skills like learning to work together, wait their turn and problem solve.
“It’s a great time to explore and create that love of learning,” Colley said.
Northwest joins a growing list of area districts offering a tuition preschool along with the free pre-K program. Grapevine-Colleyville schools began a tuition preschool this past year and made the program full day for all students. The tuition pre-K costs $6,000 a year.
The Carroll school district also offers a full-day program. Federal and state funds cover pre-kindergarten and special education students while tuition preschoolers pay $5,700 a year.
Northwest officials will conduct the lottery for tuition pre-K students July 31. Families were asked to give their top three choices for location.
On June 8, the last day to apply for the paid program for the 2017-18 school year, about 75 students were signed up, Colley said.
