‘Pomp and Circumstance’ time for Keller and Northwest schools

High school graduations for the Class of 2017 are set for this week.
The Keller school district’s four comprehensive high schools have commencement ceremonies on May 27 at College Park Center on the campus of the University of Texas-Arlington: Timber Creek High School at 8 a.m., Central at noon, Fossil Ridge at 4 p.m. and Keller at 8 p.m. Attendees must have a ticket from a graduate for entry. For those unable to attend, the graduations will be streamed live online at www.KellerISD.net/GraduationLive.
Northwest school district’s graduations will be held May 30 at the University of North Texas Coliseum in Denton: Byron Nelson High School at 3 p.m. and Northwest High School at 7 p.m. The ceremonies will stream live online on the district website: nisdtx.org. Look for the link to the graduation information under “Latest News.”
