The choir president died in a car crash. So they honored her with a special song.

The L.D. Bell choir remembered their friend and former president Tabatha Romaker with a special a cappella piece on Tuesday, May 9. Chris Harris, an L.D. Bell graduate, wrote "For You, I Sing Hallelujah" when he read about Romaker's death on Facebook and saw how much she meant to her friends and teachers.

