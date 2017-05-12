Candidate for mayor of Keller requests recount

The race for mayor of Keller may not need a runoff election after all.
Pat McGrail, the mayor of Keller from 2007-14 who is seeking the office again, came just a few votes short of the outright victory Saturday, according to unofficial Tarrant County election results.
Thursday afternoon, McGrail formally requested a recount.
“I believe every vote counts, and it’s very close,” McGrail said.
To win a Keller election outright, the candidate must receive more than 50 percent of the vote. McGrail received 1,787 votes in Saturday’s election, 49.86 percent of the 3,584 total votes, according to the unofficial results.
Rick Barnes, the current mayor pro tem, got 1,741 votes, 48.58 percent of the vote, Fifty-six people voted for longshot Kris Jara, 1.56 percent of the vote.
McGrail said he was initially reluctant to request the recount, but ultimately he and his supporters decided it was worth trying.
The Keller City Council will still canvass the votes during the Tuesday night council meeting and call the runoff election as planned, according to Rachel Reynolds, the city of Keller’s spokeswoman. The recount will be conducted Wednesday at 1 p.m. at the Tarrant County Elections office, and the results will be announced later. If the results change the outcome, the new vote count will be re-canvassed at a future council meeting and the runoff for the mayor’s seat would be canceled.
Whether the race for mayor goes to a runoff, the city will have at least one runoff election for the race between Tag Green and Mitch Holmes for City Council Place 6.
Mark David Smith: 817-390-7808, @MarkSmith_FWST
