Grapevine man found guilty of soliciting a child for sex

A Tarrant County jury has found a Grapevine man guilty of soliciting a 9-year-old girl to have sex with him after she got out of school.
Jurors reached a decision late Wednesday afternoon in the case of Jonathan Butler, 38.
The jury found Butler guilty of online solicitation of a minor under 14 years old, a second-degree felony.
The punishment phase of the trial begins Thursday afternoon in Criminal District Court No. 213.
Butler faces a maximum of 20 years in prison. He rejected a plea deal of seven years in prison in January, saying the case should be dismissed because of entrapment, according to Tarrant County criminal court records.
Butler was arrested in February 2016 in Justin, where he thought he was going to meet the girl.
The girl’s mother had alerted police in February 2016 after she saw “suspicious texts” on her daughter’s phone.
“The mother pretended to be the daughter and texted him back,” Grapevine police Sgt. Robert Eberling told the Star-Telegram in a February 2016 interview. “He soon sent her inappropriate sexual texts.”
With the help of investigators, a text was sent to Butler about meeting the girl in Justin, Eberling said.
“He knew that she would be out of school, so he drove there in anticipation of getting a text from the girl as to a location where they would meet,” Eberling said.
Butler gave investigators permission to search his phone and apartment.
Investigators said Butler did not meet the girl online, but that his children knew the 9-year-old and he had gotten her telephone number when the children were together.
Butler, who was married at the time of his arrest and was a receptionist at a Trophy Club motel, has remained in the Tarrant County Jail since February 2016.
Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr
Comments