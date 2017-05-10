Northeast Tarrant

May 10, 2017 4:10 PM

Samson the Southlake tortoise found

By Tom Uhler

SOUTHLAKE

Samson the tortoise has been found.

Stand down.

The Southlake DPS, which initially sounded the alarm to be on the lookout for the escaped reptile, credited an employee at Synetra with finding Samson.

Samson the tortoise was found this afternoon by an employee at Synetra. Thank you Synetra and everyone for keeping an eye out! #samsonishome

Posted by Southlake DPS on Wednesday, May 10, 2017

Samson went on the lam over the weekend near Northwest Parkway, at least .4 of a mile from Carroll Middle School, where he was a class pet. A school counselor said he escaped through an unlatched gate.

The circumstances of his discovery weren’t immediately available. Synetra, an IT and communications company, is about .7 of a mile from Carroll Middle School off the access road to Highway 114 in Southlake.

Tom Uhler: 817-390-7832, @tomuh

