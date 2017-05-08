Keller police reconstruct five-vehicle crash Monday

Motorists may have experienced delays driving through one of Keller’s major intersections Monday, as crash investigators reconstructed a Friday crash that sent a woman to the hospital and put a man behind bars, according to officials.
Keller Police Department Crash Team investigators shut down alternating lanes at Keller Parkway and U.S. 377 from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday, the department posted on social media.
Keller spokeswoman Rachel Reynolds said the crash was called in about 9:30 p.m. Friday, when a man driving a tow truck apparently plowed into vehicles stopped at the red light in the southbound lanes of U.S. 377. Five vehicles were involved.
One woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition and was still in critical but stable condition Monday, Reynolds said. Other people were treated on site.
The tow truck driver, Gary Randall Dilworth, 52, was arrested on a charge of intoxication assault with a motor vehicle-serious bodily injury, as well as possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to a release from the city of Keller.
The tow truck also hit a utility pole, which Oncor replaced, Reynolds said. The scene wasn’t cleared until 4:30 a.m. Saturday, after about seven hours.
Mark David Smith: 817-390-7808, @MarkSmith_FWST
