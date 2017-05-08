A woman was still hospitalized in critical condition Monday after she was involved in a five-vehicle crash in Keller on Friday, according to police.
A woman was still hospitalized in critical condition Monday after she was involved in a five-vehicle crash in Keller on Friday, according to police. McClatchy stock image
A woman was still hospitalized in critical condition Monday after she was involved in a five-vehicle crash in Keller on Friday, according to police. McClatchy stock image

Northeast Tarrant

Keller police reconstruct five-vehicle crash Monday

By Mark David Smith

msmith@star-telegram.com

May 08, 2017 12:24 PM

KELLER

Motorists may have experienced delays driving through one of Keller’s major intersections Monday, as crash investigators reconstructed a Friday crash that sent a woman to the hospital and put a man behind bars, according to officials.

Keller Police Department Crash Team investigators shut down alternating lanes at Keller Parkway and U.S. 377 from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday, the department posted on social media.

Keller spokeswoman Rachel Reynolds said the crash was called in about 9:30 p.m. Friday, when a man driving a tow truck apparently plowed into vehicles stopped at the red light in the southbound lanes of U.S. 377. Five vehicles were involved.

One woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition and was still in critical but stable condition Monday, Reynolds said. Other people were treated on site.

The tow truck driver, Gary Randall Dilworth, 52, was arrested on a charge of intoxication assault with a motor vehicle-serious bodily injury, as well as possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to a release from the city of Keller.

The tow truck also hit a utility pole, which Oncor replaced, Reynolds said. The scene wasn’t cleared until 4:30 a.m. Saturday, after about seven hours.

Mark David Smith: 817-390-7808, @MarkSmith_FWST

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Man's body recovered at Grapevine Lake

Man's body recovered at Grapevine Lake 0:29

Man's body recovered at Grapevine Lake
New JPS Northeast clinic to replace old crowded location 1:12

New JPS Northeast clinic to replace old crowded location
Grapevine residents oppose bridge to keep green space 1:36

Grapevine residents oppose bridge to keep green space

View More Video