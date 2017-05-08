Northeast Tarrant

Man holds NRH police at bay for hours before surrendering

By Domingo Ramirez Jr.

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS

A Watauga man was in custody Monday after he held police at bay for three hours before he surrendered, authorities said.

Police identified the suspect as Nathan Nida, 25, who was in the Tarrant County Jail Monday.

Nida was in custody on a charge of parole violation.

Police responded to a domestic dispute between siblings about 4:15 p.m. Sunday in the 6500 block of Jerrell Street. Officers were told it was a non-violent domestic disturbance. Nida was at the residence visting family members.

Once officers arrived, Nida refused to exit the residence.

The Watauga man stayed in the house for three hours before he walked out and was arrested without incident.

